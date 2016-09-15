LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Domestic black money scheme info confidential: Govt

By PTI Sep 15 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The government on Thursday said information about those who declare their black money under the compliance window, ending September 30, will be kept confidential.

As regards concerns regarding confidentiality of the information filed under the scheme, it is reiterated that information contained in a valid declaration is confidential and shall not be shared, an official statement said.

"In respect of declarations filed with the commissioner of Income-tax, Centralised Processing Centre, Bengaluru [CIT (CPC)], the declaration shall not be shared even with the jurisdictional Principal Commissioner/Commissioner and payments made under the Scheme shall not be visible to the jurisdictional officers," it said.

Form-2 and Form-4 required to be issued in such cases shall be system generated by the CPC, it said.

Similarly, it said, the declaration filed with jurisdictional Principal Commissioner or Commissioner shall not be shared with any authority within or outside the department including the jurisdictional assessing officer.

"Further, the payments under the Scheme shall neither be reflected in 26AS statement nor can be viewed by the Assessing Officer in the Online Tax Accounting System (OLTAS) of the Department in the interest of confidentiality," it said.

IDS scheme, launched by the government on June 1 to uncover black money, closes on September 30.

As per the IDS facility, one can pay tax under the scheme by cash in a bank and no enquiry will be made by any bank official.

Under IDS one can come clean by paying tax, penalty and cess totalling 45 per cent of the undisclosed income.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Healthcare in coma
    The country's hospitals are in shambles, Brand India is taking a hit

    Healthcare infrastructure and services are in shambles across the national capital region, denting Brand India’s image as a destination for investme

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Why do startups succeed and fail

In his book Letters from Russia, Rabindranath Tagore had famously ...

Zehra Naqvi

Simplest way through a complex maze

The simplest answer to a problem is usually the correct ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter