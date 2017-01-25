Document-shredding by Indian drug firms raises FDA eyebrows

One Indian pharmaceutical firm’s nighttime document-shredding and potential manufacturing lapses at two others since December are reigniting concerns that, despite recent efforts, the country’s generic-drug industry still has a way to go to gain the trust of US regulators.



US Food and Drug Administration inspectors observed paperwork being shredded at 1 am in the document storage area of a factory owned by Hetero Labs, according to a report on the regulator’s website. Separately, two other drugmakers, including India’s largest, were informed of potential factory violations last month. The news prolongs a four-year wave of unfavourable reports from the FDA for India’s pharmaceutical industry that have crimped revenue in its largest export market. It also comes amid speculation the US may try to reduce its reliance on foreign-made pharmaceuticals after president Donald Trump indicated after being elected a need to ensure drugs sold in the US are made there.



India supplies 40 per cent of the generic medications consumed in the US, where copycats account for more than 8 in 10 prescriptions.



“On the Indian side, they are mindful from a reputation standpoint this is not doing any good,” said Sujay Sh­etty, head of the Indian pharmaceutical and life-scie­nces practice at consultancy PwC. “From a supply po­int of view–for your customers, for the functioning of your business– there’s a lot of disruption you have to deal with.”



Footage from closed-circuit cameras showed documents resembling manufacturing and packaging reco­rds were being shredded at the Jadcherla factory of Hetero Labs in India’s Telangana state, FDA said.



The closely held company told inspectors that the tapes showed workers cleaning, though officials weren’t able to explain why the shredder was installed or why the work began 4 days before FDA inspectors arri­v­ed, the regulator said in its report, called a Form 483. A firm is generally given time to respond to the observations in a Form 483 before the regulator determines if actions need to be taken.



“When FDA finds that ma­n­ufacturers lack suffici­ent controls over the integrity of their data, or worse, when firms intentionally violate such controls, those ma­nufacturers’ practices raise questions about the accuracy, reliability, and truthfulness of all the data and information they collect and report,” said Lyndsay Meyer, a spokeswoman for FDA, in an e-mailed response to a question about the shredding activity noted at Hetero Labs. “While some Indian firms me­et US product quality standards, others do encou­nter problems and operational challenges.”



The Indian pharmaceutical industry’s explosive gro­w­th over the past decade has made the nation host to the most FDA-approved plants outside the US. The regulator has increased staff in In­dia in recent years, facilitating an inspection blitz that uncovered violations at multiple firms – ranging from deleted data to unsanitary conditions – and resulted in regulatory sanctions, including import bans.



Since then, months of costly remediation efforts ha­ve some company execut­i­ves signalling they are ready to invite inspectors back to see whether sanctions can be lifted.



