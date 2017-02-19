LoginRegister
DMK welcomes Governor's invite to Palaniswami to form govt

By PTI Feb 19 2017 , Chennai

Tags: News
DMK today welcomed the Tamil Nadu Governor's invitation to AIADMK Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the government, and urged him to monitor the situation "to prevent horse trading".

Party Working President and Opposition Leader M K Stalin apprehended that the 15-day time given to Palaniswami to seek the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly could lead to large-scale "horse-trading".

Speaking to reporters here, Stalin recalled that his party had repeatedly urged Governor Ch Vidyasgar Rao to take steps to ensure a government was in place and that he had made a representation with Rao himself.

"He (Governor) has taken a delayed decision, it is, however, welcome. But he has given 15 days' time. This is a big duration and one cannot understand why this window has been given," he said.

"Now with a 15-day window being given, certainly there are chances of big time horse trading happening for the purpose of proving strength in the Assembly," he said.

Stalin alleged that horse trading was taking place even now in both the Palaniswami and Panneerselvam camps.

"Therefore, the Governor should monitor the situation and take all steps to protect democracy," he added.

