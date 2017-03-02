LoginRegister
DLF to sell 40% stake in rental arm to GIC

By FC Bureau Mar 02 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Real estate major DLF’s promoters will enter into an exclusive pact with Singapore’s GIC to sell their 40 per cent stake in the company’s rental arm, DCCDL, for an estimated Rs 13,000 crore.

The audit committee of the company on Wednesday approved entering into an exclusive arrangement with an affiliate of Singapore’s GIC for the deal.

Global investors Blackstone and GIC were in the race to acquire the 40 per cent stake of DLF promoters in DCCDL.

“Based on the presentations made by bankers and legal advisors, the audit committee decided that we should go ahead and enter into an exclusivity arrangement with an affiliate with GIC,” DLF group chief financial officer (CFO) Ashok Tyagi said.

The agreement paves way for entering into the next phase of the process to negotiate definitive transaction documents, the company said in a regulatory filing. Tyagi said a definitive agreement is expected to be signed within the next two to three months and the deal may be completed by the second quarter of next fiscal along regulatory approvals. Asked about valuation, he said only the broad principle has been finalised but not the amount. “We will negotiate and try to close the definitive agreement,” said Tyagi. Sources, however, said the deal is likely to be valued around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore.

