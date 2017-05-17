Dividend+NAV makes balanced funds attractive

Balanced funds, it seems, are the toast of the town in the MF street. With returns from bank fixed deposits and small savings schemes diminishing, risk averse investors are turning to balanced funds, some of which have given one-year return in the range of 10.7-33 per cent. But the icing on the cake is monthly dividend on a regular basis even when the net asset value or NAV is rising.



HDFC Prudence Fund, an equity-oriented hybrid fund, which has exposure to both equity and debt instruments, is the largest fund in this category with asset under management of Rs 22,057 crore as on May 16, as per the Value Research data. Moreover, this fund has given a return of 31.38 per cent in last one-year period in the growth fund category while in the dividend fund category it has been rewarding investors with monthly dividend payout of 3 per cent per unit.



Investors who bought Rs 10 units at the time of the launch of this fund and invested Rs 10,000 that time would have been allotted 1,000 units and are today receiving Rs 3,000 dividend per month.



ICICI Prudential Balanced Fund is the second largest fund in the balanced fund category with asset under management of Rs 10,814 crore. Moreover, this fund has given a return of 27.22 per cent in the last one-year period in the growth fund category while in the dividend fund category it has been rewarding investors with monthly dividend pay out of 2.4 per cent per unit.



Investors who bought Rs 10 units at the time of the launch of this fund and invested Rs 10,000 that time would have been allotted 1,000 units and are today receiving Rs 2,400 dividend per month.



Reliance Regular Savings Fund-Balanced Option in the same category has AUM (assets under management) of Rs 5,641 crore and given one-year return of 21.98 per cent.



Thanks to such high return, balanced fund category is witnessing huge inflows month after month as indicated by monthly data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India. In April, balanced fund category received inflows of Rs 7,136 crore.



Rahul Parikh, chief executive officer, Bajaj Capital, said, “With investor sentiment being bullish towards balanced fund, it has also seen the growth of almost 25 per cent in the net inflows of April 2017 at Rs 7,136 crore as compared to Rs 5,952 crore in March 2017. “Reason why investors have preferred debt and balanced category of mutual funds is because of falling interest rates of secured investment schemes like PPF (public provident fund) and bank fixed deposits. Last but not the least, SIP, STP and SWP ways of investing have also given the investors a choice as well as flexibility of investing periodically or in lump sum as per their preference,” Parikh said.



