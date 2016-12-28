Disinvestment remains a riddle

The prevailing market volatility could slow the government’s disinvestment programme, prompting it to explore other avenues to raise additional funds for meeting its fiscal deficit target pegged at 3.5 per cent of GDP.



This fiscal, the government has targeted to Rs 56,500 crore via disinvestment. Of this, Rs 36,000 crore has to be raised through share buyback and minority stake sale and Rs 20,500 crore from strategic sale. Against that, the government has so far raised nearly Rs 24,000 crore, mostly from share buyback.



The government has lined up plans to sell minority stake in Cochin Shipyard, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Pawan Hans and Airport Authority of India (AAI). But the market conditions do not look favourable for the success of the plan this year.



The government’s spectrum auction has also generated nearly Rs 35,000 crore less than its expectation.



The Income Tax Declaration disclosures are also going to be lowered by more than Rs 10,000 crore after a Hyderbad-based realtor and his associates defaulted on tax payment on income disclosed under the scheme.



