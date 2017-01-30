LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Disinvestment goal for FY18 may be raised to garner funds

By Noor Mohammad Jan 30 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
As finance minister Arun Jaitley looks to slash taxes and ramp up spending to support the sagging economy, the disinvestment target for FY18 is set to go up. Experts said Jaitley would have to mobilise necessary reve­nue via strategic selloff to avoid fiscal slippage. Failing that, he could invite a rating downgrade from international credit rating agencies.

The government’s task is cut out given that it has ne­v­er met its disinvestment target in recent years. It has targeted to raise Rs 56,500 cr­ore in FY17, of which Rs 36,000 crore is to come from minority stake sale and sha­re buyback and Rs 20,500 crore from strategic selloff. It has, so far, raised nearly Rs 30,000 crore, more than half of which has come from share buyback.

The government could mop up about Rs 11,600 cro­re by selling minority stakes in PSUs – nearly Rs 5,600 crore via offer for sale in NHPC, NBCC and MOIL and Rs 6,000 crore in the second tranche of CPSE exchange-traded fund.

The government has fai­l­ed to do strategic sale of even single PSU, though Niti Aa­yog has identified 32 loss-m­aking and profitable CPSEs.

The budget comes at a time when demonetisation has triggered economic slo­wdown. This prompted IMF to cut its growth forecast for India by 1 percentage point. RBI and the central statistical office have cut growth estimates by 0.5-7.1 per cent.

According to IMF, China has grown at 6.7 per cent in 2016, snatching away the tag of the fastest-growing economy from India.

Under the fiscal glide pa­th outlined by Jaitley in the budget for FY16, the government is required to set fi­s­cal target at 3 per cent of GDP in FY18, much tig­h­t­er than 3.5 per cent in FY17. If the government adheres to the envisaged fiscal deficit target, not much room would be left for the government to indulge in extravagance.

But the government has indicated that it can switch to a fiscal band from the current practice of targeting a fixed number.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • The Trump way
    US entry ban on citizens of 7 Muslim nations only amplifies the Islamic threat

    Global free trade and the movement of service providers as we knew it, is dead. They have been Trumped.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: From Hadrian's Wall to Modi’s intent

Almost overnight Donald Trump is like a phantom in a ...

Anil Dharker

The one in which Sir Ian McKellen dazzles India

It takes something special to pack NCPA’s 1,100-seat Tata Theatre, ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter