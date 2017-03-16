Dinakaran is AIADMK (Sasikala) candidate for RK Nagar bypoll

In what is being seen as a big gamble, the ruling AIADMK (Sasikala faction) in Tamil Nadu has named party’s recently appointed deputy general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew, TTV Dinakaran as its nominee for the April 12 bypoll for the RK Nagar assembly constituency in north Chennai. The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of former CM and then AIADMK general secretary, J Jayalalithaa on December 5.



The bypoll will be an acid test for the ruling faction, which is perceived to lack mass support in the aftermath of developments following Jayalalithaa’s death. With the present general secretary, VK Sasikala imprisoned in a Bengaluru, the faction is expected to strive hard to ensure Dinakaran’s success. “With the support of scores of AIADMK party workers, I am confident of winning the election with a margin of well over 50,000 votes,” Dinakaran said after the announcement of his name. He appealed to all political parties to extend their support to his candidature. Dinakaran, who had earlier served as a Lok Sabha MP from Periakulam constituency in Theni district, ruled out any ambition to take over the CM. “Chief minister Edapadi Palaniswamy is doing a good job and he will continue to be the chief minister,” he said.



The Sasikala faction, which managed to retain over 120 MLAs of the party, out of the 134, and prove its majority in the assembly to retain power, is fighting a perception battle over its popularity or lack of it — among the masses. A vast majority of party cadres are said to be supporting the faction headed by former chief minister, O Panneerselvam (OPS), even though his faction could garner support of only a handful of party MLAs in the power showdown.



The OPS faction is expected to announce its candidate for the bypoll in a few days. Even though it has staked claim to the AIADMK symbol. “We have asked the ECI to allot the party symbol, twin leaves, to us citing various violations of party bylaws that the Sasikala faction has made,” Panneerselvam told reporters after meeting CEC Nasim Zaidi.



The principle opposition party in the state, the DMK has named little known, Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll. He is a local party functionary and secretary of the party’s RK Nagar East division.



Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayaram too is likely to enter the fray on



her own.



