Digital is safe say service providers

The systemic shock of demonetisation has inevitably raised the volume of digital payments in India. Digital payment platforms like Paytm, FreeCharge, MobiKwik and RuPay have since witnessed significant surge in downloads and transactions. Paytm witnessed a seven-fold rise in traffic and MobiKwik 18 times growth in transactions. Transactions on RuPay nearly doubled. However, a question nagging users and aspiring users is, how safe are these transactions?



According to Naveen Surya, chairman, Payment Council of India and MD, ItzCash, “The fraud rate for digital payments in India is less than 0.2-0.3 per cent. India is the safest compared to global markets. Most frauds happen because of the low awareness of customers, who share their passwords and pins with others. The RBI norms require PoS transactions to enter a chip and pin/ passwords in digital transactions, making such transactions safe.”



Manju Agarwal, deputy managing director, digital banking, State Bank of India, says online payments are very safe. “Accidents happen on the roads, but that does not prevent us from walking on the road. We have been continuously evolving our systems to keep transactions safe. On a continuous basis, we keep testing our systems, engage consultants to advise us on firewalls and other security features. So online payments are 100 per cent safe,” she said.



Samir Paranjpe, partner, Grant Thornton India, says, “The question is whether the ecosystem is safe, and secondly, whether users are aware/educated to take all the necessary precautions. A vast majority does not know about digital payments and therefore are vulnerable to fraud. Fraud risks to the m-commerce industry can be classified into three major categories---people, processes and technology.”



“The determinants towards frauds and risks are entwined under the categories of people and processes, wherein, people/stakeholders in this sector-- whether they be service providers/third parties associated with the service providers or users or regulatory authorities – are the ones who drive the processes. The service providers/third parties associated with the service provider may supply counterfeit products/inferior quality of services against payments received, thereby hampering the brand image of the service provider. The customer may keep the products/services and may not pay for it or may extract a refund. Not to forget the risk of theft of inventory on the way or cash collected from customers by logistics service providers themselves. Sellers at times, buy their own inventory online in order to benefit from the cash back process,” says Paranjpe.



A new security survey from Accenture finds that in the past 12 months, roughly one in three targeted attacks resulted in an actual security breach, which equates to two to three effective attacks per month for the average company. Still, a majority of security executives (75 percent) surveyed are confident of their ability to protect their enterprises from cyber attacks.



Speaking about challenges, SBI’s Agarwal said, “The challenge is managing an interoperable environment. For instance, the recent debit card breach has happened somewhere else but it put all the banks at risk, since they are linked.”



According to another consultant, setting up payments infrastructure such as PoS machines in tier 2 and 3 and changing the mindset of rural India to pay online pose challenges. “What is the guarantee that when new money enters the system, people will not go back to cash, as India is largely a cash economy?” he asks.



“The cost of a PoS machine is Rs 8000-Rs 10,000, but with the government waiving the import duty, its cost will fall by Rs 1,500. The cost of PoS is borne by the bank but there are also costs to replace it if it does not function. There are also maintenance costs to ensure the device is up and running. We have the biggest IT budget in the industry to ensure that our systems are robust,” added Agarwal.



Says ItzCash’s Surya, “Since 90 per cent transactions are in physical cash, the annual cost for these transactions are around Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore, according to various reports. However the cost of creating a digital infrastructure in the country would be much lower.”



While online banking and mobile banking have been gaining momentum, mobile wallets– which hold money digitally – have played their part as enablers in digital transactions. In November 2015, India beat the US to become the second largest market for smartphones after China. Currently India has 29.2 crore smartphone users. As per IAMAI, the internet penetration is estimated at 46.2 crore users in 2016, whereas 37.1 crore users were on mobile internet. While, urban India accounts for 71 per cent of the penetration, rural India is catching up on the back of the affordable smartphones and the increasing 3G and 4G coverage.



According to data in public domain, over the past four years, mobile wallet transactions have jumped from Rs 1,000 crore (6 crore transactions) in 2012-13 to more than Rs 49,000 crore (60 crore transactions) in 2015-16.



