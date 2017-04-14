LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Digital India: SBI targets transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore

By PTI Apr 14 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Country's largest lender SBI today said it aims to reach 5.2 lakh Acceptance Touch Points and collectively do Rs 1 lakh crore transaction in 2017-18 to take forward government's digital agenda.

The State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement that it has implemented various initiatives as part of Digital India and Digi Dhan Mela campaign launched by the government. These, include adoption of 110 villages to develop digital eco system, and targeting deployment of 25,000 terminals at 12,500 villages under a NABARD scheme.

"In FY 2017-18, the bank's ambition is to reach 5.2 lakh Acceptance Touch Points which include 4 lakh Digital PoS (Bharat QR and Aadhaar Pay) and collectively will receive Rs 1 lakh crore of transaction value," SBI said.

The bank's Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that with the Digital India initiative pursued collectively by the government, banks and technology companies, "India is transforming into a digitally empowered society and SBI is playing a pivotal role in the process of digitalisation".

Rajnish Kumar, MD of SBI said that UPI and Aadhaar pay are two very innovative platforms which will lead to efficiency in costs and provide convenience to customers.

The bank further said that it will continue the digital drive to bring in more innovative products and services for customer convenience. Online SBI, the bank's web banking platform, is the fifth most visited financial site globally.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Welcome move
    The decision to revise fuel prices on a daily basis will help phase out, or cap subsidies

    Insulating consumers of petroleum products from global price movements in crude may be a thing of the past.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : MACHIAVELLIAN KAK

Long years after J&K’s accession to India, disputed by many ...

Gautam Datt

The clarion call of Kashmir

The outcome of bypolls is often not considered to be ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The art of being present in the fleeting present

The essence of time, along with space, holds the fulcrum ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter