Didi plays ektara while distributing Singur land

Mahadeb Das, a Singur farmer who lost 1.3 acres of land when the then Left Front government acquired it for putting into place Tata Motors’ ill-fated Nano project in 2013, is a delighted man today.Armed with a flag and a self-made paper whistle, which he blows loudly as if to drive home a point, Das says this is the happiest day in his life. “We all have been waiting for this period since long. Our fight and struggle did not go waste. We had fought only to get back our land that was snatched from us. Everyone is in a festive mood here. Many villagers resumed Durga Puja after almost a decade. There will be no discrimination among farmers now. Physical possession will be given to both willing and unwilling farmers.”Such exuberance is understandable as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was at hand on Thursday, distributing land possession papers to farmers, who once believed they had lost their only means of livelihood. Banerjee and her government officials claimed that more than 80 per cent of the total 997.11 acres of land, acquired for the small factory project, have already been made cultivable.The subject of land acquisition in Singur, which was in no small way responsible for Mamata Banerjee’s historic triumph ousting the 34-year-old Left Front rule in Bengal, has gone into the celebratory mode. On Thursday, Banerjee, commonly referred as ‘didi’ started sowing seeds and sprinkling water on the re-acquired lands, armed with a recent Supreme Court verdict, which on August 31 struck down the land acquisition by the erstwhile Left Front government for the Nano project.The fresh spell of festivity has been sparked off in this rural hamlet, 60 km off Kolkata, as it comes between Durga Puja, Bengal’s greatest festival and Diwali, the other big festival, which is now a few days away. The farmers of Singur, the fertile potato belt, which came to the limelight for the intense and often violent peasant movement that eventually resulted in Tata Motors abandoning its original Nano plant and move to Sanand in Gujarat, are cock a hoop. The lightness of occasion is evident in the colour and pageantry like the chief minister playing ‘ektara’, the one-string musical instrument made famous by the state’s Baul singers, with ministers, bureaucrats and senior officials singing – literally - to her tune.Neither is Mahadev Das alone. There were thousands of locals from the neighbouring Gopal Nagar, Beraberi, Khaserbheri, Singer Bheri, and Bajemelia villages, who joined in the celebration.The contrast with July 15, 2007, when Tatas appeared all set to launch Nano, could not have been starker. Then, as our car slowed down to a crawl behind a convoy of trucks, trailers and dumpers loaded with construction material on the four-lane Durgapur Expressway, still a few km away from Singur where Tata Motors had begun construction of its new Rs 1,500-crore plant to assemble its much-talked-about Rs 1-lakh car, we could make out frenetic activity all around.Work was in full swing at the engine shop, the assembly line, the paint and press shop and the belt shop while nearly 65 per cent of the piling works had already been done. It took us about 20 minutes to traverse the 5-km to the plant site. The area was humming with diesel fumes, the whirring of motors and the sounds of construction.The mood was dramatically different a few km away. The brown expanse was wet, thanks to a light drizzle, but the mood here was anything but damp. A few thousand angry farmers gathered at Bajemelia Mouza (Singur) in Hooghly, protesting against the then Left Front government’s diktat, asking them to stop cultivation of their paddy fields in this area.Sporadic protests were in evidence since land acquisition was underway. Angry farmers were awaiting the arrival of Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, who was championing their cause. “Buddhababu (former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee) should come here today to see the strength of the farmers in Singur...the Tatas will just run away from this place,” was the rallying cry, spreading fast among the farmers.And the most common refrain was: “We don't want any compensation package; we only want our land back”. The slogan-shouting crowd ran amok as Didi took the make shift stage - a Tata 407, after a delay of several hours.On Thursday, the land question had come a full circle. The location is almost the same, Sanapara, where Mamata Banerjee had held a 16-day sit-in protest in 2008, demanding that the 400 acres acquired for the project be returned to “unwilling farmers”.The same people, only somewhat grayer, and a few thousands more - gathered to be part of a “truly historic occasion”.Standing on the dais, Banerjee, now chief minister relished every moment of the programme to mark the resumption of farming activity in Singur, that defined the crowning glory of her four-decade political career. Nearly 100 acres of land was returned in ‘cultivable’ form, granting possession to 298-odd farmers in the first tranche, claimed the chief minister, adding, “We have started granting possession of land to farmers today onwards. By November 10, possession will be granted for all 997 acres. Every day 50-odd acres will be handed over from five stages set across Singur.”The West Bengal government officials in their bid to support agricultural activity in the region also distributed mustard seeds and manure. A local farmer, Khursheed, in his 40s, points out: "We have never been against any particular industrialist or industrialisation in general. We were and still are against forceful acquisition of cropland. Let there be industry on industrial land. Our land is like our mother. From the beginning of the Singur movement, we had made up our minds that we'll give our blood, but not our land.”In sharp contrast, the mood was one of palpable gloom at the local CPM. Amidst the high-octane celebrations nearby, a handful of voices from the likes of Ranjit Mondal, Srikanta Chatterjee, Sruhid Dutta or Jaideb Malik went unheard. “We were looking forward to a bright future for our next generation. They were getting jobs. Our women were receiving training and financial help to start off on their own. They (Tata Motors) were taking our children to Jamshedpur and Pune for special training. Maybe we failed to convince the people properly that this project would have changed the face of the state,” admits, a local Left leader, ruefully.But such fond hopes for industrialisation or Tatas’ big-ticket investment in the state may not be over as yet. Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues have been sending out feelers to the Tatas to invest in the state where forceful land acquisition is not in question. The Tatas, under Cyrus Mistry’s stewardship has responded positively, saying they are open to any investment opportunity in the state. That Tata Motors is yet to ask for any compensation for land may just be an indicator of things to come.Land acquisition is an issue that has only got more contentious across India, beginning with Singur. And many believe that the only way to end this struggle may be to ensure that farmers have a stake - even if limited - in the new factories and special economic zones that will come up on their paddy fields. What's needed is a land acquisition model that's both transparent and fair. And Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that she had offered this much- needed model to the world.