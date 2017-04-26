Diamond body eyes Al Rosa JV to revive Bunder project

India’s gems and jewellery trade body has proposed a joint venture between Russian miner Al Rosa and Indian diamond companies to revive the Bunder diamond project in Madhya Pradesh, which was abandoned by Rio Tinto.



GJEPC mooted this proposal at a recent meeting at the Alrosa headquarters in Moscow with its newly appointed president Sergey Ivanov and vice presidents Yuri Okoyomov and Andrey Polyakov.



As per the proposal, a group of investors from the Indian diamond industry wish to form a joint venture with Al Rosa to take up this project. Al Rosa will bring in both technical expertise and investment to the table, while the Indian investors with processing and marketing expertise will also collaborate financially in the project.



“We have mooted the proposal along with a few other areas of collaboration with Al Rosa. They want more details about the project before committing. By June we will sign an MoU with Al Rosa for various levels of collaboration,” Pandya told Financial Chronicle. He, however, did not divulge the names of the Indian investors.



If the proposal is accepted by Al Rosa, a joint venture will be formed and it will follow the norms put forward by the Indian government for allocating the mine. “If government goes ahead with auctioning of the mine, the JV will bid for it. This will ensure that the diamonds are mined and processed in India,” he added.



Rio Tinto had recently handed over the project to the government following environmental concerns. The project was opposed by environmental activists and local groups as it was located near a wildlife corridor thought to used by tigers.



A government committee estimated that building the project to Rio Tinto's specifications would have required 500,000 trees to be cut down. It suggested instead that an underground mine be built to help minimise the environmental damage. An underground mine will increase the cost of exploration.



However, a statement from Rio Tinto had said that the company was carrying out an assessment of all ongoing projects across the world so that it can work efficiently in this phase of economic slowdown and give returns to their investors. In the course of this assessment, the company decided to not proceed further with the Bunder project. In August 2016, the company had reported a 47 per cent slump in first-half profit to its weakest in 12 years and underlined the importance of cost-cutting.



The Bunder deposit was discovered by Rio Tinto in 2004 two years after a regional exploration programme was initiated. A prospecting lease was granted in September 2006 and as per an order of magnitude study of October 2008, the Bunder mines were expected to yield 37.4 million tonnes of kimberlite containing 27.4 million carats of diamonds. This could make Madhya Pradesh one of the top 10 diamond producing regions in the world.



“The mine is not located in a tiger reserve, so mining should be feasible. During our conversations with Rio Tinto, they had said that the project was abandoned due to commercial considerations. For Rio Tinto diamond mining accounts for a small portion of the revenues. But Al Rosa is a fully diamond mining company and accounts for one-third of the global rough diamond production,” said Pandya.



