DIAL invites CAG ire for free display of GMR logo

Government auditors have raised a red flag over display of GMR logos at the country’s busiest international airport in Delhi free of cost. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said this gratuitous gesture is causing huge financial losses to state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI).



Delhi International Airport or DIAL is the operator of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. In a scathing attack on the unjust business practices of DIAL, the official auditor said DIAL extended an undue favour to its parent entity GMR in complete disregard to the principle of equity, resulting in loss of revenue share for the joint venture and AAI.



DIAL is a joint venture between GMR Airports (64 per cent), Airports Authority of India (26 per cent) and Fraport AG (10 per cent). The joint venture is required to share 45.99 per cent of its gross revenue with public sector AAI in accordance with the concession agreement.



The CAG said DIAL earned Rs 104.17 crore and Rs 119.13 crore during 2014-15 and 2015-16, respectively, from renting its advertisement space through its joint venture firm TIM Delhi Airport Advertising (TIMDAA), which was formed in 2010. However, this facility was provided free of cost to GMR at the Delhi airport.



“As such, the advertisement rental for displaying GMR logo should have been ascertained and accounted for by DIAL on the same principles as in case of other companies which were advertising at IGI airport. This resulted in undue favour to GMR and loss of revenue share to AAI,” the CAG is learnt to have said in its draft report on the PPP airports.



A DIAL spokesperson, however, said all liabilities in connection with operations, maintenance and development are with GMR group and hence the contractual agreement (called operation, management and development agreement or OMDA) with AAI does not prohibit the use of GMR logo.



“The qualifications of GMR group were considered for various concession purposes such as bid evaluation, lenders security, corporate guarantee, pledging the equity holding and raising loans. The passengers, general public, investor community and even regulatory authorities identify and associate DIAL with GMR. The use of GMR logo by DIAL therefore underlines the continued commitment of the GMR group to the IGI Airport,” he asserted.



After overlooking the issue for years, AAI had in 2015 raised the issue of displaying its logo at IGI Airport, contending that it was also a partner in the JV company.



The issue was also raised at the AAI board meeting and letters were shot off to DIAL demanding favourable action on the issue. Following this, DIAL agreed to branding of AAI both inside and outside the airport terminal.



During the review of DIAL records, CAG has fou­nd that the issue was also ra­i­sed by an independent auditor in their revenue audit report for the quarter ending December 2012. It was later discussed at OMDA implementation ove­r­sight panel meeting in 2014. “But it was decided that since there was no tangible benefit accruing to GMR Group due to the use of its logo, the question of revenue recognition did not arise,” the official source said.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



