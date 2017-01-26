DGCA bars staff from dealing with airlines employing kin

Cracking down on those violating its ethics code, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked its officials not to deal with airlines in which their son or daughter or other family members are employed. In case a near relative like nephew or niece is employed with an airline, they will have to take permission from their higher-ups to deal with carrier.As many as 20 senior and mid-level officers have their wards working with private carriers such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet and IndiGo.The regulator also directed its flight operation inspectors (FOIs), who have been hired from the private sector, to stay away from airlines in which their blood relations are engaged with. Of the 50 inspectors, about half of them have their relatives working with various airlines.“The directions have been issued in this regard. The DGCA had earlier asked its staff to furnish details of family members working with various airlines, including Air India. Staff working in field offices had also been asked to submit the details. About 20 staff across the country have declared their family members working with various airlines,” a source said.The flight inspectors have also been asked to follow the order in letter and spirit. The Modi government has widened the scope of family by issuing an order in July last year and imposed certain restrictions to ensure probity in public service. The order clarified on the definition of a family and said it included wife or husband, son or daughter, parents, brothers or sisters or any person related to any of them by blood or marriage, whether they are dependent on the government servant or not.The order barred officials from discharge of their duties that dealt with matters pertaining to a private firm in which their family members were working.“In case of flight inspectors, it was seen 50 per cent of them had their close relatives engaged with private airlines. Although they are working with the DGCA on contractual basis, the direction will apply to them also,” the source quoted above said. With aviation being a highly regulated sector, airlines have to engage with the sector watchdog for various issues ranging from leasing of aircraft, flight safety, maintenance and training, among others. As there is scope of discretion at various stages of regulatory clearances there are chances of officers and operators indulging in corrupt practices.