Despite cash reserve ratio, odds favour rate cut on December 7

To lessen the probability of lower economic growth as a result of demonetisation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut the repo rate in the upcoming December policy.



This would be despite it imposing a cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 100 per cent on deposits raised between September 16 and November 11, aimed to stem the continuous decline in bond yields.



“Banks could delay cutting their lending rates, given that they have promised at least 3-4 per cent interest rate to savings account depositors, but will not be receiving any interest on the deposits impounded for CRR. The RBI’s prognosis on downside to growth due to demonetisation will be the key factor driving the repo rate decision on December 7. Since the last policy review in October, the downside risk to growth has risen and that to inflation has subsided. The fall in the value of rupee could exert some upward pressure on the imported component of inflation. We believe the odds are in favour of a 25 bps repo rate cut to 6 per cent,” said DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil.



Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser and general manager, economic research department, State Bank of India, said, “We expect the RBI now to cut rates aggressively in December up to 50 basis points. Our expectation of a sub 3.5 per cent inflation rate in November/December now looks sacrosanct. This will be consistent with a lower term structure of interest rates that will enormously benefit the banks at least in treasury gains for better provisioning when they have been entrusted with the onerous task of mobilising the entire accretion in yearly deposits in less than 2 months. Additionally, the loss to GDP will significantly widen the output gap, a perfect foil for cutting rates, in RBI’s words.”



Other experts too predicted a repo rate cut next month. Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, “If the RBI believes that lending rates need to fall over time, in order to support growth and recovery, (especially given some growth drag following demonetisation), cutting the repo rate may provide a nudge. We are expecting a repo rate cut in the December policy meeting.”



In a surprise move on Saturday, the RBI said that it had decided to absorb a part of the surplus liquidity generated from a surge in deposits due to the demonetisation programme by applying a 100 per cent CRR to net demand and time liabilities on incremental deposits raised between September 16 and November 11, 2016.



This would mean deposits



of around Rs 3.24 lakh crore, which accrued to banks during this



period, would be impounded by the central bank.



The move has been announced to absorb excess liquidity in the system. Liquidity, which was in deficit mode in the first three months of this fiscal (with average deficit of Rs 65,200 crore), has turned into surplus mode in the following months (with average of Rs 31,200 crore between July-October).



This surplus has jumped significantly to an average of Rs 1,86,000 crore in November 2016 so far, owing to demonetisation.



The immediate impact of this will cause liquidity to tighten and send bond yields on a northward blip. However more liquidity is expected to make way into the banking system in the coming days in the aftermath of demonetisation, which will ease the pressure on yields.



RBI in its circular stated that the CRR hike is purely temporary and will be reviewed in the coming fortnight.



