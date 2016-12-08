Demonetisation shadow on GST

The much-vaunted goods and services tax (GST) may not materialise by April 1, as the government has announced.



With the impasse continuing over the key issue of power sharing between the Centre and the states in the GST regime, the next few days are crucial for resolving the issue before introducing the supporting legislations in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.



Without these supporting legislations, there can be no GST.



While the next GST Council, the all-powerful joint forum of Centre and states, is scheduled to meet on December 11-12, the winter session of the Parliament ends on December 16. In case the GST Council does not finalise the draft legislations — the Model GST Law, integrated GST (IGST) and compensation law — at its next meeting, their introduction in Parliament could be pushed to the Budget session.



What makes meeting the GST deadline of April 1 next year more uncertain is the face-off in Parliament over the government’s demonetisation drive.



It is casting its shadow on the early passage of the crucial GST bills. The doubt was further reinforced on Thursday with the bills not getting listed for Parliament’s agenda for the next week.



“The winter session was advanced on the pretext of passing the GST, but there is no reference to it in the government’s agenda,” CPI (M) parliamentarian Mohammed Salim said.



Opposition party-ruled states have already raked up the issue of note-ban, claiming it will have huge implications on the states’ revenue.



In the last GST Council meeting, West Bengal and Kerala raised their protest pitch and insisted for demonetisation’s impact assessment on their state government’s revenues.



Tax experts said this could delay the implementation of the indirect tax reform by at least three months.



“Unless the government takes some drastic steps in the next two days, the launch date of GST could be shifted,” said Bipin Sapra, partner, indirect tax, at EY.



Experts are of the view that the GST Council could approve the draft laws and rules so that industry may start preparing for change in the tax regime.



The issue of power sharing could be taken up later, as this is not a constitutional requirement. They said that industry has asked for a few months’ time for gearing up to the new system, but it should not come in terms of delay in enacting the law.



“The industry needs to see the final law to start working. They need all the laws and clarity in rules. While almost 80-85 per cent of the laws are ready, until one knows things in their entirety, the industry can not work,” said an expert.



In its last meeting, the GST Council took up nine out of the proposed 25 chapters of the Model GST law and cleared them with some amendments. The other chapters would be considered in a December 11-12 meeting along with other pending issues.



The revised laws, as approved by the GST Council, need to be put in the public domain, as this will help industry understand the law for their compliance.



But with some states holding their position on exclusively controlling the service tax assesses in the new tax regime, the GST Council has failed to move forward on other issues too. Though there have been suggestions to work out a win-win situation, consensus has so far proved to be elusive. In earlier meetings, the GST Council discussed three proposals — dividing assessees horizontally, vertically and a hybrid of the two.



Under the horizontal division, assessees are proposed to be divided both for administrative and audit purposes based on a turnover threshold.



This refers to businesses having annual turnover of over Rs 1.5 crore getting administered by



both Centre and states (dual control) while those below this cut-off would be administered solely by the state.



As regards vertical division, taxpayers would be assigned to one authority – Centre or state for three years for all purposes, including audit.



They would be divided in a ratio that would balance the interest of Centre and states both in terms of revenue and numbers. It is not clear as to what hybrid model has been suggested.



“The Centre and states have to work out a compromise formula which will satisfy most parties,” said Amit Kumar Sarkar, an indirect tax expert.



