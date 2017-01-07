LoginRegister
Demonetisation: Ruling Congress stages protest in Puducherry

By PTI Jan 07 2017 , Puducherry

Several Congress workers in Puducherry today staged a demonstration outside central government offices here, to protest the "hasty and faulty" decision of the Centre to demonetise high value currency notes.

Addressing agitators outside a nationalised bank in the heart of the town, Puducherry PWD Minister A Namassivayam claimed that the demonetisation scheme had caused "inexplicable havoc to all sections of people and more particularly the workers and the poorer sections."

The demonstration by party volunteers was in keeping with the decision taken recently at the executive committee meeting of the PCC, he said.

Industries Minister M O H F Shahjahan led the agitation in front of the Pondicherry University in neighbouring Kalapet.

Condemning the move, he said, "The scheme was implemented without any forethought and alternative arrangements by the Prime Minister."

Functionaries of the PCC and office bearers of the youth wing held demonstrations at different points to register their protest against the Centre's "anti-poor policies including demonetisation of the currencies."

