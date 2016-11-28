Demonetisation: PM Modi to hold meeting with senior ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the senior ministers at 10:30 a.m. Today and discuss the demonetisation move that has stalled the proceedings of the Winter Session of Parliament.



Meanwhile, a meeting of the opposition parties is currently underway in Parliament to chalk out strategy to end the ongoing logjam over the demonetisation move.



The deadlock in Parliament continued over demonetisation issue as both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments earlier on Friday. The Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.



In the wake of the cash crunch being experienced across the nation following demonetisation, Prime Minister Modi yesterday called on the nation, especially the youth, to embrace digital baking.



However, the Opposition has been resolute on its stand that the poor and rural population are not tech savy, which is why digital banking is not a viable option for them, adding that those living in regions mostly comprising of villages do not even have bank accounts.



Meanwhile, the Congress is observing ‘Akrosh Divas’ today in many parts of the nation. The protest comes as the deadlock continues in Parliament with the government refusing to agree to a discussion in the Lok Sabha that ends in a vote.



The ruling dispensation has also rejected the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in the Rajya Sabha over the demonetisation move.



