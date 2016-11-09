Demonetisation: Nadda directs govt hospitals to comply with72-hr relaxation

Shortly after the Prime Minister announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on Wednesday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda instructed all Central government hospitals and pharmacies to adhere to the 72-hour guideline of accepting the old notes for the convenience of patients.



Modi said that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be valid for transactions related to booking of air and railway tickets, and at government bus ticket counters and hospitals till the midnight of November 11 and 12.



"@MoHFW_INDIA issuing instructions to all Central govt hospitals & #AMRIT pharmacies to comply with 72hr guidelines . #IndiaFightsCorruption.," Nadda tweeted.



Taking the nation by surprise, the Prime Minister yesterday announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with effect from midnight, making these notes invalid in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption.



In a televised address to the nation, Modi said people holding notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 could deposit the same in their bank and post office accounts from November 10 till December 30.



Nadda termed the announcement as "historic" and said it would have a positive impact on India.



"Historic & transformational announcements by PM Shri @narendramodi which will have a very positive impact on India. #IndiaFightsCorruption "There can't be any scope or space for corruption & Hawala in our nation. PM has rightly ensured corruption & black money should be destroyed.



"The menace of black money slowed India's development. Now the development will pick pace & touch more lives. #IndiaFightsCorruption," Nadda said in a series of tweets.



Modi during the announcement said that all notes in lower denomination of Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20, Rs 10, Rs 5, Rs 2 and Re 1 and all coins would continue to be valid. He also announced that new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 will be introduced.



ATM withdrawals will be restricted to Rs 2,000 per day and withdrawals from bank accounts will be limited to Rs 10,000 a day and Rs 20,000 a week.



