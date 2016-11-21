Demonetisation leads to big rise in e-payments

Electronic payments are expected to see a sharp pick-up post demonetisation, potentially helping payments banks and mobile wallet providers, say analysts.



Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8, ICICI Bank has seen a doubling of debit card usage. Its credit card transactions too have increased by 40 per cent.



Digital wallet provider Paytm has made the most of the cash crunch resulting from demonetisation, with its per day transactions nearly doubling to 50 lakh. Paytm acts as a virtual wallet — where you can store money online — that can be used instead of debit/credit or net banking.



However, to transfer the amount to the wallet, you will need any one of them.



In August last year, the Reserve Bank of India gave conditional bank licences to 11 among 41 applicants for setting up payments banks.



Payments banks can collect deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh. They can also provide payments and remittance services and distribute third-party financial products. They are not allowed to give loans and issue credit cards, but can provide debit cards and Internet banking service.



There was great enthusiasm among corporates for seeking payments bank licences, but some of them later surrendered their licences, as they did not



find the business model very attractive given the low



usage of electronic payments in a country where cash still remains the lifeline of business.



Cholamandalam Distribution Services, a Murugappa Group company, was the first to junk its plan to set up a payments bank, followed by Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi, the promoter of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Tech Mahindra.



However, the appeal for payments bank will grow post demonetisation, given the government’s determined push towards a cashless economy, say analysts.



“Businesses would be more favourable towards adoption of digital wallets and electronic payments, so that unavailability of currency does not affect their business,” says Rajesh Dubey, adviser, Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (Fisme).



Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, too agreed that payments banks and mobile wallet business would get a big push from demonetisation.



Analysts said the way cash-driven business has come to a standstill after scrapping of high-denomination notes by the government, traders are likely to shift towards electronic payment to cut their dependence on cash transactions.



The government said it has resorted to demonetisation of high-denomination notes to unearth black money and curb counterfeiting and terror finance.



