Demonetisation hits chit fund industry

The Rs 35,000 crore organised chit fund industry in the country is the latest to blink in the wake of demonetisation. Delays in receiving payments from chit subscribers have already exceeded 20 per cent in the first month.



With no signs of the pressure on cash withdrawals easing any sooner, the chit fund companies feel that they may be forced to borrow money to overcome any difficulties in cash flow and avoid getting the defaulter tag. This not only affects the reputation of established players in the eyes of their customers, but also puts them under the sword of the government agencies.



“We somehow managed to pass over November. But, things are already getting difficult in December. With over 50 per cent of clients/subscribers of chit groups being from the lower and middle-income groups, which tend to pay their subscriptions in cash remittances, the delays are getting longer and larger. These are not defaults, but delays due to lack of cash,” T S Sivaramakrishnan, general secretary of the New Delhi-based All India Association of Chit Funds (AIACF), which has over 12,000 active members from all over the country, told Financial Chronicle.



“As an industry, we welcome the demonetisation move in-principle. But in practical terms, it is giving the industry a lot of hiccups. It is the organised chit fund industry, which has been serving the unorganised sector much more than banks and SMEs, are the cream of this industry, especially in the case of all bigger denomination chits that are upwards of Rs Five lakh,” he said.



Subscriptions are mostly remitted in cash and successful bidders collect their bid amount by way of cheques, which is mandatory for organised and registered chit fund operators. “Though, we welcome the demonetisation move, it is not easy for our customers to switch over to cashless transactions and finally resulting in poor collection of subscriptions and thereby affecting the cash flow. Hence, there may be a need for us to borrow to ensure adequate cash flow to honour our commitment to members and to avoid getting into trouble with authorities,” Sivaramakrishnan said.



According to him, the organised and registered chit fund operators carry out their business, meeting all the laid out norms from the government, even though the laws governing the industry is much outdated. “The default, among the organised chit funds is a negligible one per cent in reality. Despite that, in the event of any unorganised player defaulting, the organised segment of the industry ends up taking the blame,” he pointed out.



Further, the industry operates with a thin five per cent margin. If the subscribers have to make their monthly chit subscriptions by swiping the cards, they end up loosing 2.5 per cent. Hence, they are not too keen to do the same. “If we are forced to absorb that charge, our already thin margins will come down by 50 per cent, it will further add to this industry’s woes. Our plea with the government is to permit us to take up some fee-based services like selling insurance products, to the large loyal database that we have, is yet to get a favourable nod,” he added.



The organised chit fund industry, which has come under the service tax category, is now gearing up to face the GST threat. “Chit funds support the livelihood of lower and middle income households, with over 70 per cent subscribers using it as a means to save. It is more like a self-help group and not a service that could be subject to any tax. How can you tax a saving,” he asked.



Now, with the conversion of service tax to GST, it will further add to the industry’s owes. GST up to a maximum of five per cent only will be able to help the chits for its survival and delivering goods to the industry’s dependable customers, he observed, adding that the AIACF has recently submitted its representation to finance minister Arun Jaitley on the same.



