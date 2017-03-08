Demonetisation hits billionaires’ club

India’s Richie Rich Club has shrunk by 11 people since the demonetisation last November, while Mukesh Ambani remains the richest Indian.



The country now has 132 billionaires with a net worth of $1 billion or more and their cumulative wealth stood at $392 billion, according to Hurun Global Rich List India. Though there has been a fall in number of billionaires since demonetisation, the aggregate total wealth of the ultra-rich has increased by 16 per cent over last year.



Mumbai is the capital for India's super-rich with 42 billionaires, followed by Delhi (21) and Ahmedabad (9). State-wise, Maharashtra topped the list with 51 billionaires, followed by Delhi 22, Gujarat (10) and Karnataka (9).Compared to last year, there were with 27 additions and 31 dropouts this year. E-commerce entrepreneurs Sachin and Binny Bansal dropped out of the list, while Acharya Balakrishna of Patanjali joined at the 29th position with a net worth of $3.7 billion.



Kiran-Mazumdar-Shaw is the only self-made woman billionaire with a wealth of $1.9 billion. As many as 32 billionaires migrated from India, 13 of them to the UAE.



