Demonetisation debate gets underway in LS minus vote

The government on Monday got the debate on demonetisation underway in the Lok Sabha under a rule that does not require a vote in the House.



With the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) pressing for discussions under Rule 184, which does not require voting, as was demanded by the opposition but rejected by the ruling BJP, the government finally got its way.



A debate can be expected now as the opposition also agreed to hold discussion under Rule 184 instead of Rule 56, the adjournment motion.



Earlier, the opposition created a ruckus when Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan suggested that the debate could be taken up without any rule. Rule 184 also entails voting like an adjournment motion, but an adjournment motion is tantamount to censuring the government.



Both Houses of Parliament have remained paralysed as the government and the opposition continues to spar over the rules under which the demonetisation debate needed to be conducted.



The discussion had started in the Rajya Sabha, but it is yet to conclude because of the logjam over opposition’s condition that prime minister Narendra Modi remain present in the house. A set of opposition parties — the Congress, Trinamool, the Left parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) — have blocked the debate. Mahajan allowed TRS leader AP Jithendra Reddy to initiate the debate under Rule 193. BJD had given a similar notice for a short-duration discussion.



Reddy began to speak, but the opposition continued to raise slogans and his voice was buried in the din.



At one point, the TRS MP was surrounded by Trinamool members who preventing him from speaking.



Government sources said that the debate has now been initiated and the ball was now in the opposition’s court to join discussion and end the disruption.



The government has already announced that the prime minister will take part in the discussions and will also intervene, as demanded by the opposition. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said that the notices given by the BJD and TRS should be respected. “Please don’t take it as a prestige issue. Let’s all start the debate,” he said.



Leader of Congress in the House Malikarjun Kharge asked, “People are falling ill and dying. The GDP growth has slowed down and people have lost jobs. This is a serious matter. The government has such a brutal majority that they themselves are not able to digest it. Why are they running away from the vote.” “There is a debate listed under Rule 193... But I am ready to cooperate, don’t fight on rules, start the discussion without any rule,” said speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The opposition continued to press for the debate under Rule 184, and protested by raising slogans against the prime minister.



