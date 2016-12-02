LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Demonetisation: 27 senior PSU banks officials suspended

By PTI Dec 02 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
In a major crackdown on bank employees involved in irregularities post demonetisation, as many as 27 senior officials of various public sector banks have been suspended and six others transfered to check corrupt practices.

The suspensions comes amid reports of Income Tax authorities conducting search and seizure places at many places, including one at Bengaluru where Rs 5.7 crore cash in new currency notes was recovered from two businessmen.

Some cases have come to notice of officials involved in carrying out transactions which were irregular and violative of RBI’s instructions, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"Action has been taken in such cases and 27 officials of various public sector banks have been placed under suspension and six officials have been transferred to non-sensitive posts," it said.

It also cautioned that while all efforts are being made to facilitate genuine transactions, "illegalities will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken against individuals involved in irregular and unauthorised activities".

Following the decision of the government to demonetise of old Rs 500/1000 notes from midnight of November 8, 2016, people have been depositing the invalid notes into banks.

The Reserve Bank has put in cash withdrawal limits for individual as well as businessmen.

The ministry further said that banks have done commendable work by putting in long hours of untiring effort in managing banking transactions.

In the biggest-ever seizure of cash in new currency, over Rs 5 crore even as the Income Tax department said it detected unaccounted income worth Rs 152 crore after it conducted searches in a dozen premises in Bengaluru and other locations.

Earlier, RBI had asked banks to take action against erring officials to ensure cash availability for customers thronging banks.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • (C)rude shock
    The Opec decision to cut crude output by 1.8b barrels a day is bad news for India

    The Narendra Modi government’s exuberance on managing vital macro-economic parameters was driven in the main by benign global crude prices fueled by

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Sachin Shridhar

The quagmire called kashmir

For the past three decades, the separatist leaders have claimed ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter