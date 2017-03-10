DeMo impact: Cash is back as digital transactions dip sequentially

Old habits die hard. As the economy continues to get remonetised, more and more people are returning to use cash for buying goods instead of the digital mode to make payments. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s recently released data, the total number of 95.75 crore digital transactions in December through various digital modes such as RTGS, NEFT, UPI, USSD, credit/debit transactions, mobile banking amounting to Rs 104.05 lakh crore, had fallen to Rs 87.04 crore in January and has further fallen to Rs 76.3 crore in February, with a decline in the value of monthly transactions too.



On the same lines, the value of total digital transactions in November was Rs 94 lakh crore, which increased to Rs 104.05 lakh crore in December due to demonetisation but fell to Rs 97 lakh crore in January, falling further to Rs 92 lakh crore in February.



The total volume of digital transaction was 67.15 crore in the month of November. Interestingly, data from the two-year period prior to demonetisation shows that growth of retail electronic payments was already robust, with growth averaging 25.7 per cent year-on-year in volume terms and 14.6 per cent in value terms.



Thus, while growth did indeed increase after demonetisation, a gradual acceptance of electronic payment methods was already underway.



A top official of a private bank explained, “Demonetisation was a sudden shock. It led people to try methods not tried earlier such as using mobile wallets, debit cards etc.”



“Now with cash coming back into the system, people are reverting to their old habits. Another important point is that while the government has launched a big digital movement, it has done nothing to discourage cash payments and to sustain digital payments,” the official said.



“Take for example co-operative banks that are allo­w­ed to issue debit cards, whi­ch are not PoS enabled. The­re is no focus on educating, training and incentivising PoS transactions for small shopkeepers. Small traders that use PoS could be incentivised by giving them insurance and low-cost loans. Most importantly, the paym­ents chain (comprising ba­nks, PoS vendors, software vendors, acquiring and issuing banks) need to be integrated and work together to ensure that digital payments are incentivised,” he said.



“As the economy is remo­n­etised and cash again beco­mes easily available, some of this recent momentum (rise in electronic payments) will likely fade. After all, old hab­its die hard. But strong gro­wth in retail e-payment use – even prior to demonetisation – is heartening. More me­asures to incentivise digital payments (disincentive cash) may be necessary,” said Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura.



The withdrawal of high va­lue currency notes that fo­r­med 86 per cent of the total cash in circulation on November 8 by prime minister Narendra Modi led to scrapping of Rs 15.4 lakh crore from the system.



As on November 25, the currency with public decli­ned to just Rs 9.1 lakh crore and this figure further fell to Rs 7.8 lakh crore as on Dec­ember 9. As per latest data, the total currency in circulation amounted to Rs 11.98 la­kh crore, as of March 3, according to the latest reserve money data released by the Reserve Bank of India.



