DeMo impact: Capital infusion in PSBs to soar

The government may consider raising capital infusion in public sector banks (PSBs) to allow for proper coverage of their non-performing assets, which is likely to rise if demonetisation affects demand



for long.



Sources privy to the development said that the Union finance ministry has already started the process to reassess the capital needs of public sector banks and would decide on higher allocation once convinced that demonetisation may turn a substantial portion of stressed assets into non-performing assets (NPAs).



The Centre has allocated Rs 22,915 crore capital to 13 state-run banks this fiscal year. This has been done to shore up the PSBs lending capacities that are restricted by poor asset quality and weak capitalisation. “Some banks have come to us and argued that credit growth has already slipped and there is pressure on existing accounts, which may lead to requirement of addition capital. We are looking into matter and would soon take a call whether how much additional capital is required by banks,” said a senior government official.



Heads of PSBs, including PNB and SBI, also met finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday to discuss issues arising from the demonetisation exercise. Budget-related issues are also understood to have come up for discussion during the meeting. Sources said that bankers told ministry officials that banks’ capital may get adversely impacted if their stressed assets move into NPA category (from sub-standard to doubtful category), which would increase their provisioning requirement.



Banks are also under pressure as demonetisation has resulted in a surge in deposits (At last count, about Rs 14.36 lakh crore of Rs 15.44 lakh demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes have come back into the banking system).



But in the absence of demand and lower credit off take, higher levels of deposits have increased the interest burden on banks affecting their profitability.



Moreover, credit growth is expected to slip further as the banking system is engaged in dealing with the issues of note-ban.



“All the banks have given their capital requirements and based on that, the government has made certain allocation. The banks would definitely need more capital and I think the government is seized of the matter. Wha­t­ever the government needs to do it will do. After all they have to take care of the ba­n­ks,” said Rajeev Rishi, chairm­an of Central Bank of India and also chief of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).



Apart from seeking higher capital support from the Centre, banks have also ma­de a case for relaxed criteria for capital allocation that could release an additional Rs 6,000 crore this fiscal.



While allocating Rs 22,915 crore towards capital for FY16, the government has decided that 25 per cent of the amount will be disbursed to banks based on performance parameters su­ch as efficiency, growth of cr­e­dit and deposits and reduction in the cost of operations.



“It would be difficult to achieve these performance parameters now as credit growth has remained slow and has been further impacted due to demonetisation. Relaxed norms could allow higher capital flows that would otherwise remain unused,” said a PSB official.



As part of road map for capitalisation finalised by the finance ministry, it has proposed infusion addi­ng up to Rs 25,000 crore in 2015-16 as well as in 2016-17.



This will be followed by Rs 10,000 crore capital infusion each in 2017-18 and 2018-19. A total of Rs 25,000 crore was disbursed to 21 PSBs in 2014-15.



According to latest RBI data, bank credit growth slu­mped to 6 per cent, so far, in 2016 from just over 10.5 per cent in 2015. Deposits with banks had risen 16 per cent in 2016 as against 11 per cent in the whole of last year.



