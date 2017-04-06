DeMo helps select stocks give handsome returns

A handful of midcap and large cap stocks have put up a stupendous performance to outdo their benchmark indices in the first quarter of calendar year 2017. Some scrips have even recorded returns as high as 110 per cent.



Future Retail, Edelweiss Financial Services and JP Associates are part of such stocks that have made investors happier. Market recovery during this period and demonetisation effects are some of the factors that have helped them register wonderful returns. Future Retail, Rain Industries, Delta Corp, V I P Industries, Spicejet, Jindal Steel, Bombay Dyeing, Sunteck Realty, Bajaj Electrical, Eros International Media and Escorts have given return in the range of 67.42 per cent and 111.78 per cent between January 2 and April 3.



Other top performing stocks in BSE 500 index are Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilisers, JP Associates, Gujarat Fluorochem, Edelweiss Fin Services, Bombay Burmah, Dilip Buildcon, Avanti and IIFL whose returns were in the range of 51.60 – 66.63 per cent.



Future Retail’s return of 111.78 per cent, according to analysts, is on account of rub-off effect after D-Mart’s listing on bourses.



More customers at organised retail shops after demonetisation for cashless or digital transactions was another reason performance Edelweiss



Financial Services has also given a return of 63.28 per cent purely a function of market recovery during January-March 2017.



IIFL Holdings and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have also performed well during this period on the back of market recovery.



Dishman Pharma is another scrip in this high performance category.



It has given a return of 47.03 per cent as the company has been lucky to get US FDA approval for its drug formulations and better than expected earnings performance over the past few quarters.



