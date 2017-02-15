DeMo effect to keep ad spend growth low

The continuing impact of demonetisation and a lowered GDP growth estimate will bring down the advertising expenditure growth to 10 per cent in 2017, after growing by 15.5 per cent in 2016.



The advertisement spend is expected to be Rs 61,204 crore in 2017 growing from Rs 55,671 crore in 2015, finds GroupM, global media management investment company.



Despite two per cent negative impact of demonetisation in the last quarter of 2016, adex had grown by 15.5 per cent in 2016 from Rs 49,758 crore in 2015. The impact is going to linger in the advertisement space for some more time.



“The first quarter will give a slow start to the year, with the market picking up from March-April, fueled by a stable recovery process post demonetization. Sectors that are contributing to this positive trajectory include Auto, Media and e-Wallets. In addition, Government and Political parties will increase spending with elections in several states this year.” Said CVL Srinivas, CEO, GroupM South Asia.



The Indian advertising expenditure growth rate is also in line with the revised GDP forecast. India’s GDP is estimated to grow between 6.5 to 7.5 per cent. This will be led by low interest rates, sustained urban demand and the impact of key policy reforms. Over the last seven years, ADEX to GDP growth ratio has been between 1.5-2X, and 2017 will be no exception.



With an estimated adex growth of 10 per cent, India still remains one of the fastest growing ad



markets globally. While 80 per cent of incremental ads spend growth in



major markets comes from digital media, in India



the numbers are more evenly split between traditional and digital media. Digital media accounts for about 40 per cent of the incremental ad spend growth.



“As India matures as a digital advertising market, transparency and trust are critical for higher adoption of the medium. Those adopting high viewability standards will be able to differentiate themselves on quality parameters. Once implemented, platform choice and pricing will depend on viewability scores,” said Lakshmi Narashimhan, Chief Growth Officer of GroupM.



GroupM estimates the Digital Adex to grow by 30 per cent in 2017 to Rs. 9,490 crore. The digital Adex is estimated to take a 15.5 per cent share of the total adex this year.



2017 is estimated to be a modest year for newspapers with 4.5 per cent growth. The increase in ad spends expected from print heavy sectors like Auto, BFSI, e-wallets will contribute to this growth. Vernacular and regional newspapers will see a higher growth rate.



Television continues to be the largest medium contributing to the Adex with close to 45 per cent share. This year, the growth rate for TV is 8 per cent, with ‘Free To Air’ channels adding more inventory, and pure HD content gaining ground. The market will also see a consolidation of niche channels.



While Radio is expected to grow at a little over 10 per cent, there is scope for the medium to pick up as the Phase 3 rollout is completed in 2017. Higher growth is expected as stations will see the supply impact of the full year.



As per the trend in recent years, Cinema advertising will grow at a high double digit rate of 20 per cent. Cinema consolidation has led to investments in infrastructure, this coupled with the growing acceptance of premium Indian and Hollywood content by advertisers augurs well for the medium.



sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com



