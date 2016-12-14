DeMo blues: Credit growth falls 6.6%

With banks diverting all their resources towards the demonetisation programme, their business has taken a hit.



The demonetisation work, which includes mainly collecting cash deposits in old notes, supply of currency and data verification, have left them with little time or energy to keep up with their business schedule.



According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), credit growth for the fortnight, which ended on November 25 has declined to 6.6 per cent from 7.9 per cent year-on-year in the previous fortnight. In absolute terms, outstanding credit declined by Rs 61,000 crore to Rs 72.90 lakh crore as on November 25. There is already a sharp plunge in credit demand, as the economy begins to feel the adverse effects of the decision to withdraw legal tender status of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.



This plunge in bank credit came after another Rs 59,000-crore dip in the previous fortnight to November 11, showing the initial impact of the November 8 announcement to decommission high value notes.



The government had on November 8 announced withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in a bid to check black money, counterfeit notes and stop terror funding.



However, deposits have increased sharply via demonetisation. In sharp contrast, during the same fortnight, banks received huge inflows as people deposited as much as Rs 4 lakh crore of old currency notes into their accounts, which as of December 10 stands at Rs 12.44 lakh crore putting a question mark on the use of demonetisation to curb black money.



Before demonetisation, the currency in circulation was 15.44 lakh crore.



Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, ICRA, told Financial Chronicle, “The upcoming Q3 results of lenders would show an impact on disbursements. However, the balance sheets of banks will not shrink as they have collected huge deposits.”



“Effectively, one month has been lost (since demonetisation). We are seeing anecdotal evidence of the impact on loan growth. But the fourth quarter will be a function of how soon things normalise, if banks cut rates and if that spurs loan growth. But the third quarter profita­bility will not take a knock as banks would make sizeable treasury profits and could use it to provide for their bad assets,” Srinivasan said.



DK Joshi, chief economi­st at Crisil, predicted that ba­nk credit growth will remain insipid. “We expect banks to cut their lending rates to­wa­rds the end of the fourth quarter of FY17, given abundant liquidity in the system, continuing accommodative monetary policy stance and tepid credit demand, which has been further impacted by demonetisation. Notwithstanding faster lending rate cuts by banks, we expect credit gro­w­th to remain insipid, given subdued consumption and investment demand. Credit growth for FY17 is expected to be at 7-9 per cent.”



“Despite the humongous flow of deposits to banks due to demonetisation, we don’t see any significant impact on bank profitability, as increm­ental deposits are exp­ected to flow into securities issued under the market stab­­ilisation scheme,” he added.



Overall, net interest margins are expected to fall by 10-20 bps in FY17 given the downward pressu­re on lending rates and the impact of the UDAY (financial package for power distribution firms) sc­h­eme. Banks will, however, book higher treasury gains, given the sharp fall in gilt yields. Ceteris paribus (other things equal), treasury gains are expected to boost the return on assets of banks by 0.20-0.25 per cent.”



Parag Jariwala, VP (institutional research) at Relig­are Capital Markets said, “We expect weakness for the next few fortnights at least, as banks direct all their resources toward collecting deposits received due to demonetisation.”



Analysts supporting the cash recall initially claimed that at least 20 per cent, or a little over Rs 3 lakh crore out of the total Rs 15.4 lakh cro­re of the banned banknotes, would not come back to the banking system, helping the government net a windfall from the exercise whose stated aim is to root out black money and curb corruption. This, they claimed, would be achieved by writing off a similar amount from the balance sheet of the central bank and then transferring the same to the government as surplus.



But Urjit Patel, RBI governor, in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy this month, ruled out any dividend payment to the government on the extinguished currency.



With most of the banned currency returning back into the system, all these calculations have proved to be inaccurate. Deposit growth incr­e­ased to 15.9 per cent versus 11.7 per cent the previous fo­r­tnight. In absolute terms, deposits rose by Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 105.2 lakh crore. But a few banks are yet to report numbers. As per RBI data, banks have received Rs 11.6 lakh crore deposits during the demonetisation drive up to December 7.



Investments grew at a fast pace of 20.8 per cent year-on-year versus 8.1 per cent the previous fortnight, while statutory liquidity ratio rose to 28.6 per cent. In addition, cash balances with banks, including those with RBI, increased by Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 6.6 lakh crore.



Yields on government securities have declined significantly after demonetisation. They declined by 53 bps during the third quarter of FY17 (year-to-date) against 49 bps in second quarter of FY17. On a cumulative basis, yields during FY17 (year-to-date) fell by 104 bps, mostly during second and third of this financial year.



“The incremental gains from the decline in yields during the third quarter for the public sector banks are likely to be upwards of Rs 10,000 crore. If these gains are booked in the third quarter, the cumulative treasury profits during the nine months of FY17 for the public sector banks will surpass the budgeted capital infusion of Rs 25,000 crore announced by government for this financial year,” said Icra’s Srinivasan.



