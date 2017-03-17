Demerit goods to attract 15% cess over and above GST

Taxes on luxury goods may not come down in the new indirect tax regime. The GST Council has decided to levy a cess of up to 15 per cent over and above the highest GST rate of 28 per cent.



The move is aimed at keeping the future tax rates on these items at par with the prevailing rate.



In order to discourage consumption of health hazards like pan masala, the cess has been capped at 135 per cent ad valorem, allowing the government to keep tax rate on this item at a prohibitively high level. Speaking to reporters after the 12th meeting of the GST Council, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that actual cess on demerit goods may be lower than the cap.



The actual cess on demerit goods has been proposed to create a fund for compensating states for any loss of revenue from GST implementation in the first five years.



In its 12th meeting, the GST Council on Thursday cleared the final draft of state-GST and UT-GST.



Jaitley said a higher cap is aimed at keeping headroom for meeting contingencies in future. “For purposes of empowerment, we have kept the cap of 15 per cent for ce­ss, even though we may end up imposing only 12 per ce­nt. The cap is ceiling, so we have kept a little headspa­ce...not an extraordinary he­a­d­space, but only a marginal headspace,” Jaitley said.



To maintain the current level of tax, the basic rate and cess would be levied in such a way that the effective tax rate remains the same.



For example, if a luxury car at present attracts 40 per cent tax, in the new regime, a GST of 28 per cent plus 12 per cent cess, would be levi­ed to keep tax rate at the same level.



A senior official said toba­cco cess would be capped at a mixture of Rs 4,170 per 1,000 sticks or ad valorem of 290 per cent while cess on coal would be at Rs 400 per ton. The council is yet to decided a cess on bidis.



Apart from tobacco, aerated drinks, luxury cars and environment cess, the GST Council has kept the option open for levy of 15 per cent cess on all other supplies. The official said cess would be levied for five years and can be continued longer.



Further, a cess of up to 15 per cent would be levied on motor vehicles other than those used for transport of 10 or more people, including the driver. The definition of luxury car is, however, yet to be decided. The next GST Council meeting has been scheduled on March 31.



