Demands for organic fashion textiles surge

From food to clothing to personal care sales of organic products have seen a sudden surge in growth in India. Thanks to bright minds that think out of the box are fast creating a brand conscious movement in the country to tap this huge untapped market for organic products.While organic food has become a fad, organic fashion textiles are fast taking a lead by offering cleaner and biodegradable clothes.From field to final produce, these products are being branded as most reliable and transparent. As entrepreneurs mushroom all around the country and we perceive a revolution of a kind, the real stories are simple and have their inception from human needs.Some eleven years ago S Madhusudan, a high-flying MNC executive, was driving down from Tamil Nadu to Bangalore. Like most travelers, he too stopped on the way to buy fresh veggies only to find to his dismay, how veggies were washed and grown in sewage water.A few years later as he fell seriously ill, doctors advised him to to look into his quality of diet. That was the beginning.He decided to do something constructive that would bring in a change in his and other people’s dietary pattern and got into organic farming. What started from a small plot in Bangalore’s Whitefield, soon gained popularity and back2basics was founded. Today, in 180 acres land along with his daughter, he grows everything – from coconut to veggies, to greens, to fruits. This is primarily sold in a business-to-business (B2B) model and exported to Singapore and Germany, says Madhusudan’s daughter, Bhairavi, Idea Cultivator with back2basics. Bhairavi is a Wharton school graduate who decided to join her father and take back2basics beyond farming. They sell 90 varieties of fruits and veggies. They have started selling directly to consumers too to remain cost competitive.“Organic food is often highly priced. Not because it is costly to grow, but because it changes too many hands before hitting the market. So from February 2016, we have started selling directly to consumers, albeit in a small way”, explains Bhairavi.From farm production, they have entered e-commerce under the brand name back2basics. They handle the entire supply chain. “From seeds to harvests till last mile we handle everything and are available only in Bangalore to begin with”. They are planning to expand to other cities soon and hope to sell veggies at much cheaper rates than available in the market.They conduct “experience tours” once a year to educate people on the benefits of going organic. People can come stay and get a feel of organic farming.A similar story was woven in Ahmedabad, by 35 year-old Jainam Kumarpal. Hailing from a family of spice farmers, he decided to go organic. He went a little ahead into textiles and understood the hazards of carbon footprints long ago, while in college. He did extensive research and soon decided to get into organic textiles and fashion. That’s how Bhusattva was conceptualised. Every item of cloth we buy has a carbon footprint. “Simply put, that is the measurement of the total impact that human activities and products have on the environment”, explains Kumarpal, Founder & Director, Bhusattva.“My family has been in organic food and spices for last 15 years. We felt need to get into traditional organic farming”, he recalls.In 2007 they started getting a lot of queries on organic apparel. “I wanted to work in textiles and began doing research on natural dyes. I soon started my brand in 2008 and officially launched Bhusattva in 2009,” he says.The organic fashion brand showcased exclusive collection of organic sarees - "Geome-Trees" at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2011. “It is the first certified organic apparel brand in India”, boasts Kumarpal. He is primarily into exports but is present in 40 cities in India in high-end stores. Traditionally, converting raw materials into textiles uses about 8000 toxic chemicals.Based on the life span of any given product, the remaining half of the ecological footprint occurs after the garment is purchased and hence they decided to go green with bio-degradable materials.Bhusattva uses organic vegetable and natural dyes, from the red of beets and pomegranate to the yellowish brown of kesu flowers and catechu (acacia). The company produces apparel from materials like bamboo, soya bean and milk protein Bhusattva makes 70 per cent revenue from exports- and 30 per cent from domestic sale.What initially started as a job-work for big brands soon became a fashion brand.“People are realising the essence of bio-degradable clothing in India. Although, very niche, we do see an untapped market, ready for a vertical growth in India”, he says.According to industry estimates, organic food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25 per cent during 2015-20. As for textiles, India is the largest producer of organic cotton. While awareness is still very low among consumers, big brands are trying their best to reach out to people and educate them on the hazards of chemical dyes.As many brands are mushrooming primarily to export organic products, they are finding a good untapped growing market in India too.