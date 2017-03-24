Delhi Police registers FIR, Gaikwad remorseless

The Delhi Police on Friday transferred the case against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting an Air India staffer to its crime branch after registering an FIR against him under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of IPC.



“We are transferring the case to Crime Branch for a thorough probe,” said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police’s chief spokesperson and special commissioner (operations).



Gaikwad, the Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra’s Osmanabad seat, slapped and hit 60-year-old duty manager R Sukumar “25 times” with his sandal when the official persuaded him to disembark after the plane landed at the IGI airport here from Pune. The MP refused to alight, holding up the aircraft for over 40 minutes on Thursday.



Two complaints were received in this regard – one from Air India and the other from Sukumar.



Gaikwad said he has also filed a police complaint about alleged misbehavior by Air India officials apart from writing to the civil aviation ministry on the issue.



Notwithstanding the all-round attack, an unabashed Gaikwad appeared on national TV again, declaring he had no regrets over the incident and demanding that the AI employee apologise instead.



