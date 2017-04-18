Delhi Police book Dinakaran for attempt to ‘bribe’ EC official

Fresh political churning within the AIADMK, comprising both Sasikala and OPS factions, looks imminent with the Delhi Police registering an FIR against AIADMK (Sasikala faction) deputy general secretary, TTV Dinakaran and two others over alleged attempt to bribe officials in the Election Commission to get the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol allotted to their faction.



While Dinakaran has denied any such attempt by him, when he spoke to the media on way to Bengaluru to meet his aunt and party’s general secretary, VK Sasikala, now lodged in the Parapana Agrahara prison, a team from Delhi Police was reported to be on its way to serve summons to Dinakaran on the issue.



According to Delhi Police, Dinakaran had spoken to one Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who offered to handle the issue and get a favourable verdict from Election Commission. An amount of Rs 50 crore was fixed as bribe to get it done, they alleged. The police, had raided a hotel room, where Sukesh stayed in Delhi, on Sunday and recovered about Rs 1.3 crore in cash, it is said. Pawan Raina, a retired IAS officer, who also functioned as Tamil Nadu government’s representative in Delhi earlier, was also interrogated by the Delhi Police for his involvement in the bribery issue. “I do not know anyone by name Sukesh and I have not spoken to anyone on this matter. This is an attempt to defame me,” Dinakaran told the media.



The developments came a day before the hearing was to begin in an economic offence case, for alleged FERA violation, against Dinakaran in a Chennai court from Tuesday. Dinakaran was already under an uncertain political cloud, following cancellation of the RK Nagar assembly seat bypoll, in which he was Sasikala faction’s candidate, over an attempted ‘cash for vote’ move.



