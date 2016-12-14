LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Delhi Govt.-LG tussle: SC to hear final arguments against Delhi HC's order on January 18

By PTI Dec 14 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed the third week of January to begin hearing final arguments on the Delhi Government's plea seeking a clarification on its powers against the Centre.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had knocked the doors of the Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order which had said that the Lieutenant Governor is the administration head of the government of NCT.

The Delhi government today told the division bench of the apex court that in its order, the Delhi High Court had said that the Delhi government could suggest the Lieutenant Governor regarding certain powers, but it would be the LG, who could take a call and act as per the statute laid down in the law.

After hearing this, the apex Court said, the government which was elected by the people, referring to Delhi government, have, of course certain powers and rights, but in this matter, nothing could be said, without hearing the case in detailed and arguments from respective parties.

The apex Court posted the matter for further hearing till January 18, 2017, when it would start hearing the final arguments from all parties.

The Delhi government on August 5 informed the apex court that it would file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Delhi High Court verdict that erased all doubts over Delhi's status as a Union Territory.

Putting a break to the ongoing turf war between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the reins of the capital, the Delhi High Court had earlier declared that the LG is the administrative head of the National Capital Territory and that the latter is not required to act on the advice of the Delhi

Cabinet.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Where’s the carrot?
    The importance of online transactions is undeniable; they need to be incentivised

    The extent to which demonetisation could help unearthing black money in India, is now being increasingly put to question.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: It gets curiouser & curiouser

Materially, nothing much changed between December 2 and December 9 ...

Ananda Majumdar

Here comes cricket on cue

The wait continues for Rahul Gandhi’s revelations of seismic proportions ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Mind-body balance & gene expression

While consciousness studies, psychodynamics and integrative psychology have shed new ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter