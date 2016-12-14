Delhi Govt.-LG tussle: SC to hear final arguments against Delhi HC's order on January 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed the third week of January to begin hearing final arguments on the Delhi Government's plea seeking a clarification on its powers against the Centre.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had knocked the doors of the Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order which had said that the Lieutenant Governor is the administration head of the government of NCT.



The Delhi government today told the division bench of the apex court that in its order, the Delhi High Court had said that the Delhi government could suggest the Lieutenant Governor regarding certain powers, but it would be the LG, who could take a call and act as per the statute laid down in the law.



After hearing this, the apex Court said, the government which was elected by the people, referring to Delhi government, have, of course certain powers and rights, but in this matter, nothing could be said, without hearing the case in detailed and arguments from respective parties.



The apex Court posted the matter for further hearing till January 18, 2017, when it would start hearing the final arguments from all parties.



The Delhi government on August 5 informed the apex court that it would file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Delhi High Court verdict that erased all doubts over Delhi's status as a Union Territory.



Putting a break to the ongoing turf war between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the reins of the capital, the Delhi High Court had earlier declared that the LG is the administrative head of the National Capital Territory and that the latter is not required to act on the advice of the Delhi



Cabinet.



