LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Debate on 'obsolete' ideas are diversions: Jaitley

Apr 28 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today slammed the debate on "obsolete" ideas like paper ballot versus electronic voting machines and cash as opposed to digital payment, saying they are diversionary tactics.

Speaking at CII's annual meeting here, he said there is a need to take the debates on use of Unique Identity Number and electronic voting machines (EVMs) head on as the world has moved forward.

"We need to worry about the shrillness and the diversion in the nature of debate," he said, referring to the call by opposition parties against use of EVMs for casting votes in elections.

The opposition attack got shriller after the results of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

"In (my) budget speech I quoted (Mahatma) Gandhiji that a right cause never fails. And therefore there is going to be a debate on obsolete ideas that cash is better than digitisation, paper is better than EVMs, arbitrary selection of individuals is better than a unique identity," he said.

These debates "are all diversions of going back to obsolete ideas", he said. Giving citizens a 12-digit unique identification number or Aadhaar, which can be verified biometrically, is one of the greatest reforms in India, he said.

"We must have broad shoulders to encounter this debate but we must eventually realise that as the world moves forward, it is the unique identity which will be one of the greatest reforms in India," he said.

He said EVM with all its additionalities being preferred over paper ballot would mean "much better proposition and a digitised economy will be much better than a cash economy".

"And therefore those who argue going back to the obsolete ideas, eventually is not a cause which is likely to ever succeed," Jaitley added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Market & Modi
    In these three-odd years, BSE Sensex hit a lifetime high of 30,000 from 20,000

    Amassive 1,000 per cent surge in 120 stocks from October 13, 2013 till date, after Narendra Modi was declared BJP’s prime ministerial candidate is s

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : THE UGLY AND INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Same song, different verse. The time for polemics over how ...

Gautam Datt

Terror comes calling again in Valley

The attack on army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The forgotten hero of science & religion

Young students of science will recognise Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter