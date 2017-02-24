Deal Street Buzzing Again

The deal street is buzzing again in India. Deal-making has hit a five-year high this financial year, with several multi-billion dollar transactions getting closed.



So far in this financial year, deals worth $47.5 billion have been closed, making it the second highest in the past 10 years, after the 2011 peak of $58.5 billion.



Deal-making has got a boost from companies trying to scale down their debt and consolidate in the competitive market.



Most big deals had taken place in sectors like energy, financial services, telecom and cement.



There were about 524 deals in FY2016-17, including the largest foreign direct investment in the country where Russia’s state-controlled oil giant Rosneft and its partners took over India’s second biggest private oil firm, Essar Oil, in an all-cash deal valued at about $12.9 billion in October 2016.



The other mega M&A deals include $4.8 billion Reliance Communication-Aircel deal and $3 billion Max Life-HDFC Standard Life merger as well as $2.5 billion Odisha Cement-Dalmia Bharat transaction.



Apart from these M&A deals, there were about 501 deals worth $12.3 billion private equity investments during the year.



Experts have predicted that India will become the global hotspot for M&A in the coming years, with the total value of M&A transactions, both domestic and inbound, more than doubling by 2019.



According to the research report from global law firm Baker McKenzie, there will be M&A uptick as well as a strong pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) over the next four years as threats to the stability of the global economy ease and dealmakers regain confidence in the market. Apprehension is predicted to turn into appetite.



Ashok Lalwani, global head of Baker McKenzie's India Practice, said the Reserve Bank of India's more accommodative monetary policy along with solid domestic demand should support M&A and IPO in the next two to three years.



“We do expect overseas corporate buyer activity to pick up as well, as India continues to be a focus for emerging market investors globally. Consolidation, restructuring and asset sales by highly-leveraged companies are expected to continue and drive M&A activity in India. Sectors that are directly linked to the consumption story—financials, consumer, healthcare, Internet and real estate—will likely see good momentum on the M&A front,” he said.



Experts say the country could see a rise in M&A, driven by the need for consolidation, especially in sectors like telecom, financial services, infrastructure and manufacturing.



Improving doing business rankings, partly from reforms and partly from methodology, will boost foreign investment in the wake of weak global markets.



Even large private equity transactions are likely to take place as an alternative means of financing consolidation for large and select companies.



This may result in the long-awaited big-ticket transactions in the PE space. The sector trend should continue towards core sectors along with considerable activity in the retail/consumer sector in the next few quarters, experts said. The rating agency Fitch Rating said that “the agreement by Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor's Indian telecom operations is the latest sign that the entry of aggressive new operator Reliance Jio is spurring incumbents to consolidate to better meet the intense competition and weaker telcos to exit altogether.”



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com



