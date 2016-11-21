Deadlock over GST continues

With the Centre and the states hardening their positions on the power to control service tax assessees in the goods and services tax (GST) regime, the continuing deadlock threatens to derail implementation of the crucial indirect tax reform from April 1, 2017.



In an informal meeting on Sunday with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is also chairman of the all-powerful GST Council, almost half a dozen states insisted that they have the exclusive right to control service tax assessees having annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore. The impasse has been continuing ever since the joint forum was set up under the new tax structure that seeks to subsume most of the indirect taxes such as service tax, VAT, excise duty and an array of other levies.



The issue would now be discussed at the GST Council meeting scheduled for November 25 in the national capital. “The meeting has remained incomplete. Discussions will continue on November 25,” finance minister Jaitley said after the three-hour long meeting with state ministers. The Centre wants to audit and assess all service taxpayers, irrespective of their annual turnover. It contended that this would ensure continuation and smooth transition besides a single registration mechanism for taxpayers. As against this, states argue that it has the entire requisite infrastructure on the ground and assessees are familiar with the local tax authorities.



Official sources said that Kerala has been one of the most vocal states demanding the control over service taxpayers. West Bengal, Uttarakhand, UP and Tamil Nadu have also pitched up for auditing small taxpayers.



Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac said his state was unwilling to compromise on this, as the state had virtually given up its taxation rights. He received full support from his counterparts in other states.



“The Centre is agreeable on goods, but is not yielding on services. States are looking at their interest to safeguard their revenues. The Centre will have to yield to states to get the CGST and IGST bills passed. A middle ground on the issue has to be worked out politically,” said Uttarakhand finance minister Indira Hridayesh.



In its earlier meeting, the GST Council had discussed five proposals for deciding the service tax jurisdiction, which got narrowed down to two – horizontal and vertical divisions – in the last meeting on November 4.



Under the horizontal division, the taxpayers are proposed to be divided both for administrative and audit pu­r­poses, based on a turnover threshold. This refers to businesses of turnover of over Rs 1.5 crore getting administered by both the Centre and the states (dual control) while those below this cut-off would be administered solely by states.



As regards the vertical division, taxpayers would be assigned to one authority – the Centre or the state for three years for all purposes, including audit. They would be split in a ratio that would ba­lance interest of the Centre and states both in terms of revenue and numbers.



Amidst the tussle between the Centre and the states, Jaitley had earlier this month said that the GST needed to be rolled out by September 16, 2017 failing which states would not be able to collect their share of taxes.



