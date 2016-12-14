LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

De Beers’ sales hit by demonetisation

By Bloomberg Dec 14 2016

Tags: News
De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond producer, had its smallest sale of the stones so far this year as demand was hurt by India’s crackdown on black money.

The company sold $418 million of diamonds in its 10th cycle, compared with $476 million at its previous offering, according to a statement on Tuesday. For the same period last year, sales were $248 million.

“While the trade in lower-value rough diamonds is experiencing a temporary slowdown as a result of the demonetisation program in India, demand across the rest of the product mix continued to be healthy,” chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver said.

“Overall sales remained in line with seasonal expectations.”

The industry has been hit by India’s war against so-called black money after the government invalidated existing 500-rupee ($7.41) and 1,000-rupee bank notes. De Beers has responded by moving to ease restrictions on buyers in India as the government’s actions suppressed demand.

The former diamond monopoly allowed select buyers to pass on boxes of the cheaper stones even if they’ve used up their allowance of deferrals, according to people familiar with the deals who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

De Beers, a unit of Anglo American Plc, has also taken the unusual step of permitting buyers to refuse lower-quality stones from pre-mixed assortments of diamonds, they said.

The diamond industry is seasonal, with the holiday season from Thanksgiving in November through Asia’s Lunar New Year in January or early February ranking as the busiest period for jewellery sales.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Where’s the carrot?
    The importance of online transactions is undeniable; they need to be incentivised

    The extent to which demonetisation could help unearthing black money in India, is now being increasingly put to question.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> It gets curiouser & curiouser

Materially, nothing much changed between December 2 and December 9 ...

Ananda Majumdar

Here comes cricket on cue

The wait continues for Rahul Gandhi’s revelations of seismic proportions ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Mind-body balance & gene expression

While consciousness studies, psychodynamics and integrative psychology have shed new ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter