Dawn of a volatile year

The year 2016 could be split into two neat packs. In six months, the Nifty closed above its opening range. And in the rest of the six months, it closed below the opening range of each month. Net result: the Nifty ended the lacklustre year with a gain of 246 points, or 3 per cent up. That does not mean that the Nifty didn’t give traders an opportunity to make money. Those with the guts to take a contrarian long trade in March had made enough money by September. Shot trade opportunities too abounded in the last four months of the year.



Most probably, the next 12 months will run more or less on the same line. The Nifty would continue to see two-way movements strong enough to give traders an opportunity to make money both on the long side and the short side. Only that volatility will be higher this year, and one’s ability to take a contrarian trade amidst tough-to-ignore news flows would be the key determinant of success.



As for investors, they better not look at the Nifty, as the index’s moves will create more confusion than pointers. The only use they have of the index is for taking a contrarian trade. When everyone is bearish and the Nifty is close to its earlier lows, you may start nibbling at the stocks that have fared relatively better in the bearish phase. But don’t even touch the stocks, especially mid-caps, which leave even an iota of doubt about the quality of the company’s balance sheet or its corporate governance standards. Make sure you have exposure to large-cap stocks. After two years of underperformance, select large-caps are likely to bounce back this year.



International news flows this year would be dominated by the actions and events in the US. It is to be seen whether the US Fed would stick to its stance of increasing interest rates three times this year or rethink this policy based on housing sales data and the dollar’s strength. When president-elect Donald Trump takes office, the global markets will be concerned about the extent of corporate tax cuts—as promised by him during the poll campaign—and the war of words and trade disputes between the US and China.



Back home, news flows that could stir the market are earnings of the second half of this financial year and the state poll results, especially of UP and Punjab. Budget announcements next month, especially any cut in direct taxes, and GST implementation are other factors that would impact the market’s short-term moves.



Most long-term oscillator charts are in the sell mode, still, they are not far from the levels they had taken support in the past even amidst the worst news flows. The average and the trigger lines on the monthly moving average/convergence charts are placed close to each other, as they have given a sell signal now. But this signal is feeble, since the ratio of divergence between the two lines is not as high as it is when the market is weak on a long-term basis. The 14-month relative strength index (RSI) is now in equilibrium territory, largely moving in tandem with the Nifty. The monthly stochastic is in the sell mode, but is again placed close to a zone from where it tends to stage a comeback.



As for long-term support and resistance levels, it is tough to predict the extreme long-term support and resistance ranges, since momentum is a force that can take indices, especially those with skewed sector weightages, to any level. From what appears now, 7,300 should be an extreme long-term rock solid support range to the Nifty. This support comes from the Nifty’s extreme long-term average, which it had broken only twice in the last 16 years, and there is no reason to believe that it would be different this time. This support means that if things turn bad globally, a 10 to 12 per cent correction might take place in the Nifty. That is a risk every investor having systematic investment plan (SIP) in Nifty exchange traded fund (ETF) should be ready to take.



The high of 9,191 points, formed in March 2015, remains a resistance range for the Nifty.



By all indications, 2017 will be an eventful year, so traders need to follow the principles of trading capital management in the strictest possible sense. Do not bet high on a single trade in either direction, and learn and practice the art of not trading when the market is not tradeable.



