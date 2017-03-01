Danone to make India its manufacturing hub

Danone India, an arm of the ¤22 billion global food giant with four verticals-fresh dairy products, early life nutrition, waters and medical nutrition, will eventually turn its Indian operations into manufacturing hub for the entire region – Nepal, Bangla-desh, Sri Lanka. The company which has just come up with the latest brand from the stable – Protinex Grow, has lined up plans to roll out 10 new products – all in specialised categories – in 2017. The company is also looking at doubling its revenue in India by 2020 by way of new offerings, better productivity, expansion of distribution channels and investing in topline, top company official said.



“We have aggressive plans to double our sales in the nutrition portfolio by 2020 and also to grow the overall business in India. We have lined up 10 new launches this year to expand our portfolio. We have recently launched our global infant formula brand Aptamil in India. We are now launching Protinex Grow. By the mid-year, we plan to come up with ‘Neocate’, which stands for a range of world leading amino-acid based infant formulas, which are suitable for the dietary management of CMA, multiple food protein intolerance and other conditions that require an elemental formula, and another product to address Inborn Errors of Metabolism. The next two products will be imported from the global stable. “All along our focus and strategy has been to address specific needs and come up with products for specific groups and categories,” said Rodrigo Lima, managing director, Danone India.



The market size of nutritional business in India is estimated to be ¤1 billion, of which adult nutritional segment is pegged at Rs 400 crore. Danone India already has a 47 per cent market share in this segment. The two manufacturing facilities of Danone India in Punjab and Haryana has put up with a capital outlay of Rs 1800 crore operate at 20-50 per cent capacity.



ritwikmukherjee



@mydigitalfc.com



