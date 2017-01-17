Danone to launch two more dairy products

Global dairy major Danone plans to import two of its global products for launch in Indian market while taking the new product launches to 10 this year.



Announcing the entry of its global flagship infant nutrition brand 'Aptamil' in India, Danone India managing director Rodrigo Lima said it is looking to leverage on its Indian manufacturing operations to export to Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.



He said Neocate, which is prescribed for nutritional management of infants with cow's milk allergy and other indications where an elemental diet is recommended, is a global brand likely to be launched in mid-July.



He said the company aims to double its business in India by 2020 by launching these products. However, he declined to specify the current volume of business. The company is currently present in nutrition and dairy segments . It entered into the nutritional food business in 2012 by acquiring Farex and Protinex from Wockhardt.



Commenting on the company’s business in India, Lima said nutrition segment has 80 per cent share in the overall turnover while the rest comes from dairy sector. But, this proportion will continue as dairy sector business will also see a boom in coming years.



Lima said the focus for the company would be to enhance market share in existing categories and enter new segments. The other items that are on the launch menu of the company include a malt-based drink and a range of products for children with in-born errors of metabolism (IEM).



“We are very optimistic about Indian market as we have been present here since 2010. We have been growing at approximately 20 per cent CAGR over this period and forecast to grow at this rate or even faster,” he said.



Globally, out of Danone's Euro 22.4 million turnover, 50 per cent comes from emerging markets. Lima said India and China are the fastest growing markets for Danone in Asia.



On investment plan for India, he said it would be only for annually requirement on plant and machineries. The company has invested Rs 1,800 crore in India in India since it entered in 2010. It has also upgraded its Lalru facility in Punjab by investing Rs 150 crore.



The India head of Danone also said the share of exports in the company’s turnover may increase to 5 per cent by 2020 from the current level of 3 per cent. Danone India exports to its products to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.



Lima also said since Indian regulations didn't allow to launch with certain ingredients earlier, the company waited to start the sell of the infant formula brand Aptamil, its first global brand in India.



Recently FASSAI allowed inclusion of two particular nutrients which supports brain and eye development in infants following which the company could launch the brand in India, he said.



