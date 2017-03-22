Damani richer than Anil Ambani, Bajaj

With blockbuster listing of Avenue Supermarts on Tuesday, its promoter Radhakishan Damani’s (in pic) family wealth surged to around $5.413 billion, which makes him richer than the likes of Anil Ambani, Savitri Jindal, Rahul Bajaj and Nusli Wadia. According to Fobers 2017 rich list, Anil Ambani’s networth is $2.7 billion, while Savitri Jindal and her family’s networth is $5.2 billion. The list says Rahul Bajaj’s networth is $3.5 billion and ditto for Nusli Wadia.



Damani, along with family members, owns around 82.2 per cent stake in Avenue Supermarts. The stake is now worth Rs 32,870.136 crore. Damani also owns 3.35 per cent in Blue Dart Express, which according to Tuesday’s closing prices is worth at Rs 404.995 crore. His 25.95 per cent in VST Industries is valued at Rs 1,168.05 crore. His holding in United Breweries (1.18 per cent) is valued at Rs 241.97 crore, Trent (2.74 per cent) Rs 225.37 crore and Sundaram Finance(2.37 per cent) is worth Rs 413.84 crore.



His stake in these five companies put together is worth Rs 2,454.12 crore.



This, along with Rs 32,870.13 crore in Avenue Supermart, takes his networth to Rs 35,324.256 crore or $5.413 billion on Tuesday’s rupee-dollar exchange rate of Rs 65.25.



Damani is also richer than veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala whose networth, according to 2016 list is $2.2 billion. Avenue Supermarts debuted on the stock exchanges at more than 100 per cent premium at Rs 604.40 on BSE and Rs 600 on NSE. The IPO had drew phenomenal response from investors getting subscribed 73.41 times and was priced at Rs 299. Avenue Supermarts shares touched a high of Rs 650 on BSE and finally closed 114.30 per cent up from the issue price at Rs 640.75. Shares worth Rs 6,091.12 crore changed hands on NSE and BSE on the first day of Avenue Supermarts’ trading.



Damani began his career in the ball bearing business. Thereafter, he began his business in stock trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted him registration as a stockbroker in the year 1992. Subsequently, in the year 1997, his membership was converted into corporate membership in the name of Damani Shares and Stock Brokers. He founded Bright Star, one of the promoters of Avenue Supermarts in the year 1989 to carry the business of dealing and investments in securities and subsequently diversified his business in the retail industry through Koop Consumer Services in the year 1999. Koop Consumer Services was later merged into Avenue Supermarts.



