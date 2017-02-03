Dalits crucial in Punjab polls

As Punjab goes to polls on Saturday, the state’s dalit voters will decide who will form the next government. Punjab has the highest dalit population in the country. Substantial 32 per cent voters are dalits and 34 out of the 117 assembly segments in the state are reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates.



Nearly half of the dalit population is concentrated in Punjab’s Doaba region – the land between Sutlej and Beas rivers. The ruling Akali Dal (Badal) (SAD) and BJP alliance, which won 68 (56 –SAD and 12-BJP), in 2012 assembly elections, performed exceedingly well in the dalit segments of Doaba region.



Out of 34 reserved seats in the state, SAD won 21, BJP got three and 10 went in Congress’ kitty. The ruling party swept the Doaba region winning 17 out of 23 seats. The outcome of Lok Sabha elections in 2014 also gave an indication of which way the dalit votes have gone in the past. The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in the Doaba region was won by Chaudhary Santokh Singh of the Congress, while Hoshiarpur seat went to the BJP’s Vijay Sampla, who is now the party’s state unit president. Sampla was annoyed this time over ticket distribution and had even threatened to resign but the party brought him back on track.



AAP had been a distant third in both these seats in the Doaba region though it went on to win four Lok Sabha seats in the state. The ruling alliance will have to repeat its performance to make a come back, but the road seems to be tough as the region is clamouring for change. The Congress, which would have benefited from the anti-incumbency sentiment, is not in a position to take full advantage as the new entrant Aam Admi Party has made considerable inroads.



