Cyber attack: infra Agencies step up vigil

Critical infrastructure agencies including banks, airports, telecom networks and stock markets have been asked to take precautions to shield themselves against the crippling global ransomware attack WannaCry. Over the weekend, the ransomware hit systems in over 100 countries, in one of the biggest cyber attacks in history.



The IT ministry has reached out to key stakeholders like RBI, National Payments Corporation of India, NIC and UIDAI (Aadhaar) to advise them to protect their systems against ‘Wanna Cry’ ransomware to ensure that the digital payments ecosystem in the country is protected.



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also instructed cyber security unit CERT-In to gather information of the ransomware. Noting that no reports have been formally received so far related to the ransomware attack, MeitY said a few systems of the Andhra Pradesh Police Department were impacted and that the state government has been informed to follow the advisory by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). “MeitY is keeping a close watch on the developments on the ransomware and is working in close coordination with all relevant agencies,” it said .



While CERT-In is yet to receive a formal intimation of any major attacks, it has reached out to all government agencies and public utilities to stay alert. CERT-In director general Sanjay Bahl said that advisories have already been issued to all Central and state government agencies. The ministry has also reached out to the Department of Telecom (DoT) to alert Internet service providers (ISPs) to secure their networks as well as the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and CDAC to ensure that users across the country, especially those in the private sector, are cautioned about the ransomware.



Security firms have suggested that users immediately disconnect the infected device from the local network to contain the spread of infection. Kaspersky Lab claims that India is among the countries worst affected by the Wanna Cry outbreak, accounting for about five per cent of the attacks.



