CWC for Rahul's elevation

Speculation began in earnest over the possible elevation of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as party president after members of the powerful Congress Working Committee requested him to assume the party’s leadership.Rahul was chairing the CWC meeting on Monday in the absence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was unwell, when the members reportedly made the request.Senior party leader and former Union minister A.K. Antony was the first raise the point during the CWC meeting, said sources. Soon, others attending the meeting, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, joined in to make a similar suggestion. Some details of the meeting were made available in the course of the party’s briefing.However, there is no formal timetable on when such a handing over of the reins of the party, from mother to son, will take place. Party sources were silent on the issue and no such timetable was discussed in the course of the CWC meeting where the suggestion was made for Rahul to take on the mantle of Congress president.The party felt that it was time for Rahul Gandhi to take charge as it needed to mobilise forces to fight the ‘dictatorial’ Modi government, said Antony at the briefing. He noted that the final call on Rahul’s elevation will be taken by Sonia Gandhi.Sources said that with Sonia Gandhi unwell, Rahul is already calling the shots. He has been vice president since 2013. However, under his leadership the party suffered a crushing defeat in the 2014 general elections.The party’s fortunes remain in the doldrums after humiliating defeats in a string of assembly elections. Should he become Congress president, Rahul is certain to face the litmus test next year during elections in the key states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He has also to keep the flock together. The loss of the Congress Uttar Pradesh unit chief Rita Bahuguna to the BJP, casting aspersions on Rahul’s abilities as a politician, has been a blow to the party.Rahul Gandhi has been leading an aggressive campaign against the Modi government. The party took up the suicide by ex-serviceman Ram Krishan Grewal on the OROP in a big way as it chose to counter attempts by the ruling BJP to get political mileage out of surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the September 19 Uri attack.Rahul began the CWC meeting by slamming the Modi government. He said democracy was going through one of its darkest hours. “The Modi government is obsessed with power, it seeks to silence all those who disagree. Asking questions is what discomforts this government, for they have no answers, we must expose their failures in upcoming Parliament session,” said Rahul Gandhi in his keynote address.The CWC also passed a resolution slamming Union ministers for politicising surgical strikes across the PoK.Meanwhile in Thiruvanthapuram, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the CWC decision. “In Kerala and in the country every Congress worker would welcome the decision. There was no doubt,” he said in a statement.“Rahul Gandhi will be able to give leadership to the disciplined party and also rise to the expectations of the people and country,” said Chennithala, who is the Opposition leader in the Kerala assembly. “The party needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Nehru family, to rescue the country from communal forces and to uphold democratic values,” he added.