Cut indirect tax rates: Chidambaram

Ex-finance minister P Chidambaram has advocated cut in indirect tax ra­tes to mitigate the people’s hardships, following the demonetisation by the Centre.



“The correct tax to cut is the indirect taxes. You sho­u­ld cut service tax, excise and customs duty. Any cut in the indirect taxes will benefit millions. A direct tax cut will only benefit a small number of people – not more than 25-50 lakhs. Indirect tax cut will benefit crores and stimulate the economy,” said Chidam­baram here on Saturday. “If I was the finance minister today, I would have cut indirect taxes,” he said.



Chidambaram said the government must stick to the path of fiscal consolidation, which means the fiscal deficit must be less than 3 per cent. “Current account de­ficit must be 1-1.5 per cent and CPI inflation below 5 per cent. Fiscal stability is very important,” he said. But he quipped, “Are we going to deviate from the path of fiscal consolidation and fiscal prudence?”



Coming down heavily on the Narendra Modi government, he said demonetisation was a terrible decision and was implemented terribly. Demonetisation has slashed the economy by one per cent of GDP. In the past 50 years, no major econ­omies except N Ko­rea, Libya and Zimbabwe demonetised their curr­e­nc­i­es. India was add­ed to the list by the Modi government, he said.



Chidambaram echoed ex-RBI governor YV Reddy’s sentiments by saying the apex bank’s reputation was tarnished by the manner demonetisation was handled.



Whether RBI’s autonomy has been dented, he replied in affirmative. “Instead of RBI recommending withdrawal of legal tender status for the currency, the government is recommending to RBI that legal tender status should be taken away,” he said.



“How could the cabinet know RBI will recommend withdrawal of legal tender st­atus. It was a command pe­rformance,” he remarked. He went to say that he would have resigned if demonetisation had been implemented in his tenure as FM.



On poll funding, he advocated the need for state funding of elections. “Fighting an election has become a costly affair and costs much more than the election commission legally allows,” he said. “I would support it (state funding of elections). I do not know whether my party will support it or not but I will raise my voice for it in the party,” the senior Congress leader said.



