Currency muddle takes its toll

The microfinance institutions (MFIs) and the commercial vehicle (CV) segment have been worst hit given their considerable dependence on cash for day-to-day operations. But led by customer profile and the inherent strength of the business model, repayment rate for the MFI industry, on a pan-India basis stood at 74 per cent. Pockets of UP, especially West UP, however, remain stressed following politicisation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular on regulatory forbearance, given the upcoming elections.



The commercial vehicle space is nearly crippled and experts point to greater challenges in December following non-acceptance of old high-value currency notes at fuel stations and resumption of toll charges. This in addition to limited load availability is set to impact fleet operators’ cash flows.



From the RBI’s perspective, given the sheer magnitude of currency in circulation to be demonetised, the transition phase is set to be challenging.



While demonetisation impacted the sector in its initial days of implementation, collection efficiency has since considerably improved led by training programmes, additional line of credit (emergency/flexi loans) and the inherent strength of the model and its customer profile.



According to experts, the repayment rate across India stood at 74 per cent over November 9 to November 25.



West and south markets have shown strong resilience with collection shortfall at 18-26 per cent. On an aggregate basis, collection shortfall stood at 20 per cent (median).



UP markets, especially west UP, however, remain affected following domestic political intervention in addition to misinterpretation of RBI’s circular on the non-performing asset (NPA) classification for 60 days. Consequently, the repayment rates for major players in west UP ranged from 15-40 per cent against over 70 per cent in east UP.



According to experts, intervention from RBI will mitigate the risk to the sector in those markets. This is in addition to the need for adequate adherence to KYC norms, a credit bureau score card and loan utilisation checks by MFI players to ensure strong controls.



According to the all-India motor transport congress (AIMTC), the average daily cash requirement per vehicle is around Rs15,000. Around 40 per cent of this is towards fuel; 20 per cent for toll charges; around 35 per cent towards loading/unloading. Since transporters are largely dependent on cash for daily operations, the cash crunch post-demonetisation has brought a considerable proportion of this business to a standstill. Around 65-70 per cent of the country’s total fleet was off the roads in November itself.



Further, beginning December 3, with the non-acceptance of old high-value currency notes (ie Rs 500/Rs 1,000) at fuel stations and resumption of toll charges, the expert pointed to the sector being exposed to greater risk.



From the financiers’ perspective, while the incidences of default were on the rise in November itself, December could prove to be more severe as the sector faces a litmus test for survival due to these challenges.



