LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Currency crunch shadow over private investment

By Noor Mohammad Nov 22 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The much-anticipated revival of private investment may have to wait a while with demonetisation hurting consumption in a big way. For example, the auto industry fears a 30 per cent drop in auto sales during November because of cash crunch following the scrapping of high-denomination banknotes by the government on November 8. Other consumer items could also see similar drop in sales, say experts.

Earlier, it was expected that private players would expand capacity to cash in on extra domestic demand to be generated by the seventh pay panel award and the good monsoon.

“Both consumption and investment will fall post demonetisation,” said Sunil Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research.

Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) grew by 7.4 per cent in 2015-16 and the figure was expected to go up to 8 per cent in 2016-17. However, that looks unlikely given the way consumption has been impacted by demonetisation.

The informal sector, which accounts for 20 per cent of the GDP and runs mostly on cash, has been hit hard by the cash crunch. Since investment is driven by sentiment, a pick-up could happen in two-to-three quarters. However, for that to happen, interest rates will have to be very lucrative (a reduction of 1.5 to 2 per cent in interest rates), which looks unlikely, says Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises ( Fisme).

Meanwhile, rating agencies and financial institutions have started cutting their earlier estimates on India’s GDP growth this year. HDFC Bank has cut its earlier growth forecast for 2016-17 by 0.5 per cent to 7.3 per cent. HSBC has said that demonetisation could reduce India’s GDP growth by up to 1 per cent. Other financial institutions have revised their GDP growth forecast for the country.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Fix the loopholes
    Rural distress caused by demonetisation can be the biggest challenge for Modi

    A large chunk of urban population may be coming to terms with the fact that their wallets will remain empty for some more time to come, may be beyond

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> And The game continues

Man is a prisoner of his past, but so are ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The info-realm of our conscious awareness

It goes without saying that all of us inherit our ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter