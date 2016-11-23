Currency crunch shadow over private investment

The much-anticipated revival of private investment may have to wait a while with demonetisation hurting consumption in a big way. For example, the auto industry fears a 30 per cent drop in auto sales during November because of cash crunch following the scrapping of high-denomination banknotes by the government on November 8. Other consumer items could also see similar drop in sales, say experts.



Earlier, it was expected that private players would expand capacity to cash in on extra domestic demand to be generated by the seventh pay panel award and the good monsoon.



“Both consumption and investment will fall post demonetisation,” said Sunil Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research.



Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) grew by 7.4 per cent in 2015-16 and the figure was expected to go up to 8 per cent in 2016-17. However, that looks unlikely given the way consumption has been impacted by demonetisation.



The informal sector, which accounts for 20 per cent of the GDP and runs mostly on cash, has been hit hard by the cash crunch. Since investment is driven by sentiment, a pick-up could happen in two-to-three quarters. However, for that to happen, interest rates will have to be very lucrative (a reduction of 1.5 to 2 per cent in interest rates), which looks unlikely, says Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises ( Fisme).



Meanwhile, rating agencies and financial institutions have started cutting their earlier estimates on India’s GDP growth this year. HDFC Bank has cut its earlier growth forecast for 2016-17 by 0.5 per cent to 7.3 per cent. HSBC has said that demonetisation could reduce India’s GDP growth by up to 1 per cent. Other financial institutions have revised their GDP growth forecast for the country.



