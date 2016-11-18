Currency ban to hit BJP rivals hard in UP

The biggest victims of prime minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive are likely to be his political rivals in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, slated for early next year.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shocking ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has hit the war chests of his rivals, and is likely to spark accusations that his strike against “black money” was actually aimed at boosting the prospects of the ruling BJP.



Already, there appears to be widespread anger among the millions forced to queue outside banks to change small amounts of old money for legal tender, possibly denting support for BJP, at least in the short-term.



Opposition politicians are scrambling to redraft their campaign plans ahead of the ballot in UP, a state of more than 200 million people, which is crucial to Modi's long-term plan for re-election in 2019.



With no state election funding, illicit cash is the life-blood for political parties that collect money from candidates and businessmen, and then spend it to stage rallies, hire helicopters and hand out “gifts” to win votes. Spending on the Uttar Pradesh election is forecast to hit a record Rs 40 billion, despite the cancellation of big notes.



Modi’s demonetisation drive has so far proven popular among increasingly aspirational voters who are tired of corruption, although views among the broader population and economists are divided over the efficacy and fairness of the move.



Opposition politicians have united to decry it. “We will have to plan the entire election strategy all over again,” Pradeep Mathur, a senior UP Congress leader who was trounced by the BJP in the 2014 general elections, told Reuters.



His concerns reflect a view that the BJP, with more members than its rivals and close ties to big industry, can survive the cash crunch better, helping Modi win Uttar Pradesh and four other territories heading to the polls early in 2017.



For the prime minister, winning India’s main battleground state is vital to strengthen his party’s position in the Rajya Sabha, where it is still in the minority, before seeking a second term in the 2019 general election.



Experts believe that demonetisation will hit opposition parties harder than the BJP. Already, a principle contender in UP, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is among the leaders shouting the loudest against the move, demanding a rollback.



Media reports quoted Delhi-based Centre for Media Studies (CMS), which tracks campaign financing, saying that the BJP relies on cash for less than two-thirds of its funding in a state like Uttar Pradesh. Its regional rivals use cash to cover 80 to 95 per cent of campaign spending.



Demonetisation will force Congress to hold smaller rallies, said Mathur, thereby leading to fewer “freebies” for voters, a time-tested tactic to lure those getting ready to cast their ballot.



Other parties have been forced to shift tactics in UP. Ashok Agarwal, a politician with the ruling Samajwadi Party in Mathura, will have to rely more on his team of 1,000 volunteers to connect with the voters. In a bid to limit the squeeze, parties are paying workers to queue at banks and swap old notes for new ones and evade scrutiny from tax inspectors, said party activists in Mathura.



Event managers, whose businesses usually boom at election time, are a worried lot. “No political party except the BJP wants to organise big rallies before January. All of them depend on cash,” said one such person, who has provided loudspeakers, outdoor air-conditioners and security to party rallies for over a decade.



Mayawati, a powerful leader of Uttar Pradesh, who could well emerge as the BJP’s principal rival in the state, has lashed out against demonetising, saying it was politically motivated.



BJP on the other hand, charges Mayawati, perhaps the country’s biggest Dalit leader, of hoarding “black” money garnered from selling tickets to candidates to fund her campaign.



One senior official and a close aide to Mayawati said some of her party’s rallies would be axed and replaced by more door-to-door campaigning. “Last month ... we had to bring over 300,000 villagers from across UP to Lucknow city for a day ... It’s not just us, every political party spends money at the grassroots to win votes,” the official said.



Modi has not explicitly linked demonetisation to a cleanup of electoral funding, but officials in his party say rivals should have heeded his warnings earlier this year that he was serious about clamping down on “black” cash.



While an immediate liquidity crunch for parties is clear, the longer-term impact on funding is less so. The apparent link up between businessmen seeking favours and parties needing cash has sent election funding soaring.



In Andhra Pradesh, three in four voters reported receiving money from parties during the last general election, according to research by CMS. CMS chairman N Bhaskara Rao describes electoral corruption as “the mother of all corruption” in India.



In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when Modi swept to power with an electrifying campaign that included 3D holograms of him giving speeches in villages across India, parties spent a record Rs 370 billion, CMS estimates reveal.



