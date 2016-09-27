Curb on cart pullers may help e-grocery players

Restrictions on cart puller movement in certain localities of top cities is offering an opportunity for e-grocery companies who thrive on providing convenience in fruit and vegetable retailing. Some of these e-tailers are also joining hands with local vendors, some of them former cart pullers, to lower their overheads in warehousing and distribution.Cart-pullers form a vital channel in fruit and vegetable retail in India, accounting for over 40 per cent of the sales of the perishable goods. Along with local vendors, they account for 75 to 80 per cent of the sales and organised retail chains and e-grocery chains still own a smaller portion of the retail business.“Cities in Maharashtra impose restriction on cart puller movement in certain localities, especially busy streets. There are certain restrictions in New Delhi as well. Other cities too are likely to impose this considering the traffic movement,’ said Tarun Arora, director, IG International, an importer and exporter of fresh produce.“Cart pullers have a major advantage in terms of convenient door-step delivery, quality due to fast movement of goods and pricing due to lesser overheads on infrastructure. E-commerce too thrives on convenience and pricing and they can grab this opportunity,” he said.“There is certainly an opportunity. We have tied up with local vendors to deliver products at customer’s door-step. There are also mom-and-pop shop owners who were cart pullers earlier. For those who cannot deliver products, we use third party logistics providers like RoadRunner and Grab,” said Amit Singh, founder and CEO of AllSuperMart.Allsupermart has tied up with over 300 fruit and vegetable vendors in Pune. The sales in some of the restricted areas like Baner, Aundh, Pimpli Saudagar and near Hinjuvadi has been going up, he said.According to him, the overheads are 30 to 40 per cent lower when the e-commerce players tie up with local vendors. They can do away with warehouses and a large logistics team.But, Abhinay Chaudhari, co-founder of Big Basket finds that the capex of the company will be lower, but it will have to offer higher margins to local vendors. “Keeping consistency and quality in mind we are not looking at this model currently. Restrictions on cart pullers can be an opportunity for certain segments of the customers. Major chunk of our customers are working professionals. But, those who are available at home during the day and seek convenience in buying from cart pullers, would probably shift to e-tailers like us. Senior citizens also look for convenience,” he said. According to him, several new customers are trying out Big Basket’s 90-minute express delivery.